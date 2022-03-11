Investment firm pressured to sell stake in Tokyo Kikai after ‘poison pill’: CEO

Reuters, TOKYO





A Japanese investment firm that failed to break a “poison pill” defense in its bid for a printing press company had no choice but to sell most of its stake at a loss or risk a battle that would have destroyed more value, its chief executive said.

Tokyo-listed Asia Development Capital Co last month sold 32 percent of Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd to a group of newspaper publishers led by the Yomiuri Shimbun, effectively ending its unsolicited bid for the 106-year-old company.

“We were bound to lose if we continued our fight with Tokyo Kikai’s management,” Asia Development president Anselm Wong told Reuters in an interview last week. “When Yomiuri offered to buy the stake, we felt we had no choice.”

Two women read a special edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun in Tokyo on Feb. 24. Photo: Reuters

His comments follow an intense legal battle in corporate Japan over the past year that illustrates the high hurdles unsolicited bids still face in the country’s capital markets and potentially sets a precedent for similar bids.

Wong took the Yomiuri Shimbun up on its offer to buy the 32 percent stake, believing that he was unlikely to get support from the Yomiuri Shimbun and other newspapers if he rejected the offer, Wong said.

Without the support of Japan’s powerful broadsheets — the Yomiuri Shimbun is one of the world’s largest newspapers by circulation — Tokyo Kikai’s printing press business could face trouble, he said.

The newspaper told Reuters in a statement the sale talks had started at Asia Development’s request and not the Yomiuri Shimbun’s.

It said the confrontation between Tokyo Kikai and Asia Development was “clearly irreparable,” and the newspaper companies’ share acquisition was “the only option to normalize the situation and put Tokyo Kikai management on course for stability.”

A poison pill is a strategy designed to thwart hostile takeovers whereby other shareholders get new shares in the company, diluting the suitor’s stake.

The Japanese Supreme Court last year ruled against Asia Development, which had tried to stop Tokyo Kikai from issuing a poison pill defense.

As a result, Asia Development had to reduce its 40 percent stake to less than 33 percent or risk massive dilution. Ultimately, it sold far more to the Yomiuri Shimbun and the other newspapers.

The ￥2.2 billion (US$19 million) sale resulted in a one-time loss of ￥1.6 billion for Asia Development and left it with 8 percent in Tokyo Kikai.

The supreme court case was closely watched by investors as a gauge for the legal future of potential hostile bids.

As corporate governance has improved in the world’s third-largest economy, hostile bids — once taboo — have become a little more common.

Wong, a Malaysian who first moved to Japan as a student and speaks fluent Japanese, said he believed investment returns from the remaining 8 percent would eventually offset the ￥1.6 billion loss.

He said management had made Tokyo Kikai less attractive since the firm, previously profitable, posted a loss of ￥969 million in the nine months through December last year.

Asia Development previously called on Tokyo Kikai to step up its business helping the newspaper industry digitize and find new investment opportunities.

Tokyo Kikai said in a statement to Reuters that it would strive to increase corporate and shareholder value with commitments to support the newspaper industry and serve the public interest.

Shares of Tokyo Kikai are down about 30 percent this year after surging more than fourfold last year.