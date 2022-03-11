South Africa is the most unequal country in the world, with race playing a determining factor in a society where 10 percent of the population owns more than 80 percent of the wealth, a World Bank report said on Wednesday.
“South Africa ... is the most unequal country in the world, ranking first among 164 countries,” the Washington-based institution said in the report, titled “Inequality in Southern Africa.”
Nearly 30 years after the end of apartheid, “race remains a key driver of high inequality in South Africa, due to its impact on education and the labor market,” the report said.
Photo: Bloomberg
When race is considered as a factor in income disparities, “its contribution to income inequality amounts to 41 percent, while contribution of education is reduced to 30 percent,” it said. “The legacy of colonialism and apartheid, rooted in racial and spatial segregation, continues to reinforce inequality.”
The country’s neighbors that make up the rest of the Southern African Customs Union — Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia — all finished high on the list of the most unequal countries in the world.
Gender also plays an important role. In the region, women earn on average 30 percent less than men with the same level of education.
The pay gap between men and women is 38 percent in Namibia and South Africa.
The uneven distribution of agricultural land is also a factor driving inequality, especially in rural areas.
In Namibia, 70 percent of the 39.7 million hectares of commercial agricultural land “still belong to Namibians of European descent,” the World Bank said.
The report was produced before the COVID-19 pandemic, and its authors used the Gini coefficient — an indicator of income inequality — to rank countries.
Separately, South African Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana told parliament on Wednesday that the country faces upside risks to food and headline inflation amid rising oil prices and wheat supply constraints following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
However, the escalating Ukraine conflict could also lead to a windfall in revenue collections for mineral-rich South Africa amid a global surge in commodity prices, he added.
Additional reporting by Reuters
