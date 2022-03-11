MediaTek’s handset chip share tipped to rebound

GLOBAL 5G: An analyst said that the Hsinchu-based company’s Dimensity 9000 has an advantage over the Snapdragon series in terms of power consumption

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





MediaTek Inc’s (聯發科) share of the global 5G handset chip market is expected to rebound to about 40 percent this quarter, fueled by demand for its new flagship Dimensity 9000 5G chip set, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) said yesterday.

The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s market share dipped to about 33 percent last quarter as demand for MediaTek chips among Chinese customers fell due to excessive inventory, ITRI analyst Akuei Hsu (徐富桂) said during a virtual forum arranged by the research house.

“With the help of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) 4-nanometer technology, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 has an advantage over Qualcomm’s Snapdragon series in terms of power consumption,” Hsu said.

Industrial Technology Research Institute analyst Akuei Hsu, second right, and other institute personnel attend an online forum in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Industrial Technology Research Institute

Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon chip set is produced by Samsung Electronics Co using the South Korean chipmaker’s 4-nanometer technology, he said.

With its market share advancing to 30 percent in the final quarter of last year, the US chip supplier is catching up with MediaTek and regaining some lost ground, ITRI data showed.

China’s Unisoc Technologies (紫光展銳), formerly known as Spreadtrum Communications Inc (展訊), was a major beneficiary from the exit of Samsung Electronics Co and Huawei Technology Co (華為) from the handset chip market, ITRI said.

Unisoc’s market share jumped to 11 percent last quarter from 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 after it expanded its presence in the low-end to mid-tier mobile phone market, Hsu said.

Major Chinese smartphone vendors such as Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) have adopted the Dimensity 9000 chip set and at least one model is to reach the market this month, indicating that the Taiwanese firm has made a good start in tapping into the high-end 5G chip segment, MediaTek said in January.

Separately, MediaTek said that revenue last month expanded 22.9 percent to NT$40.03 billion (US$1.41 billion) from NT$32.55 billion in the same month last year, the best February revenue in its history.

However, revenue was down 7.98 percent from NT$43.5 billion in January.

In the first two months of this year, MediaTek’s revenue jumped 23.05 percent to NT$83.53 billion from NT$67.89 billion in the same period last year.