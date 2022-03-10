RUSSIA
Fitch downgrades rating
The country was downgraded to the second-lowest level by Fitch Ratings, which said that a bond default is “imminent” as a result of measures ushered in since the Ukraine war. The firm said in a statement on Tuesday that it was reducing Russian’s rating by six notches to “C,” just one step above borrowers who have been driven into default. Fitch said the country is on the verge of such a lapse as it contends with the economic sanctions that have piled up and left it increasingly isolated since the war began. “The ‘C’ rating reflects Fitch’s view that a sovereign default is imminent,” it said.
JAPAN
Revised Q4 results weaker
The country’s fourth-quarter growth was weaker than initially thought, revised data showed yesterday, with household spending less robust than first estimated. The world’s third-largest economy grew 1.1 percent in the three months to December, less than the initially estimated 1.3 percent rebound, the Cabinet Office said. The downward revision was due in part to weaker corporate investment and household spending. For all of last year, the economy grew 1.6 percent, slightly less than the initial estimate of 1.7 percent. The country needs fresh spending of about ￥10 trillion (US$86.3 billion) to shore up its fragile economy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fuels global uncertainties, said Etsuro Honda, an economic adviser to former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
EUROPEAN UNION
Bloc mulls bond issuance
The 27-member bloc is discussing a plan to jointly issue bonds on a potentially massive scale to finance energy and defense spending as it copes with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The proposal might be presented after the bloc’s leaders hold an informal summit in Versailles, France, that starts today, officials familiar with the preparations said. Officials are still working out the details on how the debt sales would work and how much money they intend to raise, depending on the guidance they receive from leaders in this week’s meeting. A senior bloc official on Tuesday said that there was no formal plan from the European Commission.
UNITED STATES
Lawmakers urge chip bill
A bipartisan group of more than 140 lawmakers on Tuesday urged leaders in Congress to approve US$52 billion in government subsidies for semiconductor production and research. The House of Representatives on Feb. 4 narrowly passed a bill aimed at increasing the country’s competitiveness with China in part by allocating US$52 billion to boost its semiconductor manufacturing. The funding would “help prevent future shortages that cause GDP drag, job losses, more expensive consumer goods and national security vulnerabilities,” a letter signed by lawmakers said.
AVIATION
Start-up to exhibit ‘vertiport’
UK aviation start-up Urban-Air Port is to exhibit the flying-taxi hub it aims to replicate across the world next month, complete with cargo-drone flights, a retractable launchpad, and functioning shops and eateries. The so-called “vertiport” is to open to the public in Coventry, England, from April 28 to May 15, aiming to show how electric vertical takeoff-and-landing craft would function in cities. The mock-up is to demonstrate everything short of passenger flights, including a Supernal eVTOL model, maintenance hangar and charging points for electric vehicles, Urban-Air Port said yesterday.
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its
KAOHSIUNG PLANS: The company plans to link its EV ecosystem to Kaohsiung’s smart city infrastructure by offering integrated solutions, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團) yesterday unveiled a blueprint to deploy an electric bus ecosystem in Kaohsiung, including plans for a manufacturing facility and battery pack capacity. The group plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) design and manufacturing center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) newly developed section in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told reporters. To push for a greater proportion of its EV components to be supplied in-house, Hon Hai is mulling whether to make battery packs and cells at the Ciaotou Science Park (橋頭科學園區), Liu said. To provide seamless energy support, Hon Hai
Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government. Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment. “With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a