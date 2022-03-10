World Business Quick Take

RUSSIA

Fitch downgrades rating

The country was downgraded to the second-lowest level by Fitch Ratings, which said that a bond default is “imminent” as a result of measures ushered in since the Ukraine war. The firm said in a statement on Tuesday that it was reducing Russian’s rating by six notches to “C,” just one step above borrowers who have been driven into default. Fitch said the country is on the verge of such a lapse as it contends with the economic sanctions that have piled up and left it increasingly isolated since the war began. “The ‘C’ rating reflects Fitch’s view that a sovereign default is imminent,” it said.

JAPAN

Revised Q4 results weaker

The country’s fourth-quarter growth was weaker than initially thought, revised data showed yesterday, with household spending less robust than first estimated. The world’s third-largest economy grew 1.1 percent in the three months to December, less than the initially estimated 1.3 percent rebound, the Cabinet Office said. The downward revision was due in part to weaker corporate investment and household spending. For all of last year, the economy grew 1.6 percent, slightly less than the initial estimate of 1.7 percent. The country needs fresh spending of about ￥10 trillion (US$86.3 billion) to shore up its fragile economy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fuels global uncertainties, said Etsuro Honda, an economic adviser to former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

EUROPEAN UNION

Bloc mulls bond issuance

The 27-member bloc is discussing a plan to jointly issue bonds on a potentially massive scale to finance energy and defense spending as it copes with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The proposal might be presented after the bloc’s leaders hold an informal summit in Versailles, France, that starts today, officials familiar with the preparations said. Officials are still working out the details on how the debt sales would work and how much money they intend to raise, depending on the guidance they receive from leaders in this week’s meeting. A senior bloc official on Tuesday said that there was no formal plan from the European Commission.

UNITED STATES

Lawmakers urge chip bill

A bipartisan group of more than 140 lawmakers on Tuesday urged leaders in Congress to approve US$52 billion in government subsidies for semiconductor production and research. The House of Representatives on Feb. 4 narrowly passed a bill aimed at increasing the country’s competitiveness with China in part by allocating US$52 billion to boost its semiconductor manufacturing. The funding would “help prevent future shortages that cause GDP drag, job losses, more expensive consumer goods and national security vulnerabilities,” a letter signed by lawmakers said.

AVIATION

Start-up to exhibit ‘vertiport’

UK aviation start-up Urban-Air Port is to exhibit the flying-taxi hub it aims to replicate across the world next month, complete with cargo-drone flights, a retractable launchpad, and functioning shops and eateries. The so-called “vertiport” is to open to the public in Coventry, England, from April 28 to May 15, aiming to show how electric vertical takeoff-and-landing craft would function in cities. The mock-up is to demonstrate everything short of passenger flights, including a Supernal eVTOL model, maintenance hangar and charging points for electric vehicles, Urban-Air Port said yesterday.