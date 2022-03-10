War-driven oil price hikes to slash growth

Reuters, WASHINGTON





Persistent high oil prices prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could cut a full percentage point off the growth of large developing economies that import oil, such as China, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey, a World Bank official said on Tuesday.

The war is expected to further stymie growth in emerging markets lagging in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and struggling with a range of uncertainties from debt to inflation, World Bank Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions vice president Indermit Gill wrote in a blog post.

“The war has aggravated those uncertainties in ways that will reverberate across the world, harming the most vulnerable people in the most fragile places,” Gill wrote. “It’s too soon to tell the degree to which the conflict will alter the global economic outlook.”

Some countries in the Middle East, central Asia, Africa and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia and Ukraine for food, as the countries together make up more than 20 percent of global wheat exports.

Gill said that estimates from a forthcoming World Bank publication suggest that a 10 percent oil price increase that persists for several years can cut growth in commodity-importing developing economies by one-10th of a percentage point.

Oil prices have more than doubled over the past six months.

“If this lasts, oil could shave a full percentage point of growth from oil importers like China, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey,” he said.

“Before the war broke out, South Africa was expected to grow by about 2 percent annually in 2022 and 2023, Turkey by 2 to 3 percent, and China and Indonesia by 5 percent,” he added.

Crude oil prices yesterday again rose, while Asian stocks struggled for footing as investors assessed the effects of the worsening conflict in Ukraine and a new US ban on Russian oil.

Brent oil, the global benchmark, was last trading at US$130.38 per barrel, up 1.88 percent on the day, but still off a peak of US$139.13 touched on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1.52 percent at US$125.58 per barrel. Oil is about double its early December low.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation,” saying earlier this week that oil prices could surge to US$300 per barrel and it could close the gas pipeline to Germany if the West blocked its oil exports.