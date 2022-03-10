Oil prices add to China’s inflation risks

SLOWING GROWTH: Goldman Sachs Group estimates that a US$20 per barrel rise in oil prices reduces Chinese growth by 0.3 percentage points due to commodity costs

Bloomberg





Surging global oil and gas prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine are adding to inflation risks in China as factory costs remain elevated.

China’s producer price index (PPI) last month rose 8.8 percent from a year earlier, official data showed yesterday, down from 9.1 percent in January and slightly above the median estimate of an 8.6 percent increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

China’s consumer price index was unchanged at 0.9 percent, the same as economists projected.

A tanker truck travels toward a petrochemical production complex on the outskirts of Shanghai on Tuesday last week. Photo: Bloomberg

China only recently managed to tame surging factory prices as global supply constraints eased and the government took steps to curb commodity costs.

The spike in global energy prices is putting renewed pressure on Chinese manufacturers, threatening to push up costs again, squeeze profits and further slow economic growth.

“As February data does not factor in the recent surging commodities and energy prices, we see more upside pressures to PPI inflation in coming months,” said Liu Peiqian, head China economist at NatWest Group PLC. “Subdued core inflationary trend suggests that domestic demand recovery is still soft and unstable.”

Consumer inflation remained muted, mainly due to a further drop in pork prices. Excluding pork, consumer prices rose 1.9 percent.

Core inflation, which does not include volatile energy and food prices, slowed to 1.1 percent after remaining unchanged at 1.2 percent for three consecutive months.

Consumer prices increased slightly from January due to the Lunar New Year holiday and fluctuations in international energy prices, but was generally stable compared with the same period last year, Chinese National Bureau of Statistics senior statistician Dong Lijuan (董莉娟) said in a statement.

Producer prices rose from January due to the rising cost of international commodities, such as crude oil and non-ferrous metals, she wrote.

China is targeting full-year inflation of about 3 percent, a goal that authorities are capable and confident of achieving, the state economic planner said.

The government set an ambitious economic growth target of about 5.5 percent for the year and signaled that more robust fiscal stimulus is under way, which could drive the prices of raw materials higher.

However, Goldman Sachs Group Inc analysts kept their forecast unchanged at 4.5 percent, citing headwinds to the economy from oil, falling housing sales and persistent local COVID-19 outbreaks.

The official target “imposes some upside risk to our 4.5 percent projection,” Goldman analysts led by head China economist Hui Shan (閃輝) wrote in a note.

At the same time, “our commodity team revised up their oil price forecast significantly, which is negative for China growth,” Hui wrote.

Goldman estimates that a US$20 per barrel increase in oil prices reduces Chinese growth by 0.3 percentage points, implying a 0.5 percentage point drag on GDP growth this year based on a forecast for oil prices.

The bank said that Beijing would need to accelerate policy easing to keep growth from sliding below 4.5 percent.

“Higher oil prices would lower real household/corporate income, and weigh on consumption and investment activities,” the bank said.

“But given the importance of economic growth to labor market stability and financial stability, especially in a politically important year, we think the government is unlikely to let this year’s GDP growth slide further below 4.5 percent,” it added.