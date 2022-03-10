Flipping wrong switch caused Taiwan power outage

Bloomberg





Flawed design and poor communication — including an operator’s decision to flip a switch marked “Do Not Operate” — were the main causes of a nationwide power outage in Taiwan last week, a government investigation found.

A failure at the Hsinta Power Plant (興達電廠) in Kaohsiung on Thursday led to blackouts across multiple regions, including Taipei and parts of the chipmaking hub of Hsinchu County.

In the hours before the power plant failure was confirmed as the reason for the disruption, speculation swirled online that with former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo visiting, the nation’s grid had been targeted in a cyberattack.

Taiwan Power Co’s Hsinta Power Plant is pictured in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: Su Fu-nan, Taipei Times

A maintenance team at Hsinta had removed insulating gas from a circuit breaker at the plant on Wednesday last week, and told operators not to route electricity through the equipment, a Ministry of Economic Affairs report found.

The following day, despite a yellow and red warning notice being attached to a control panel, a staff member pulled the switch, the report said.

That ultimately shut down the plant and caused the main transformer for southern Tawian to also stop operating, triggering outages in that part of the nation, it said.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who visited the plant after the incident, said the outage highlighted issues around the resilience of Taiwan’s power transmission systems, and pledged that the government would review the existing grid design.

A technician’s error previously shut down the same plant in Kaohsiung last year, resulting in outages across Taiwan’s industrial parks.