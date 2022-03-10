War affected US$6.9m of machinery exports: TAMI

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month affected US$6.9 million of machinery exports, and the conflict’s effects might worsen as the US and its allies toughen sanctions against Moscow, the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI, 台灣機械公會) said yesterday.

Local machinery manufacturers last month exported US$276 million of goods to Russia, accounting for only 0.8 percent of overall machinery exports of US$2.62 billion, TAMI data showed.

Machine tool makers bore the brunt, as about US$100 million of the exports were machine tools, making Russia the fourth-largest export destination for Taiwan, TAMI said.

People view a robotic arm at the Taiwan International Machine Tool Show in Taipei on Feb. 21. Photo: EPA-EFE

About 60 machinery manufacturers were affected by the invasion, it said.

The association said that its members have been warned about taking new orders in light of soaring raw material costs and energy prices due to the war.

Transportation costs remain high, it added.

Machinery exports last month expanded 28 percent year-on-year to US$2.62 billion, the best February figure in about three years, TAMI said.

That also marked the 18th consecutive month of growth since September 2020, it said.

On a monthly basis, exports of machinery goods shrank about 13 percent from a peak of US$3.01 billion in January, mostly because of fewer working days last month due to the Lunar New Year holiday, TAMI said.

In the first two months of this year, machinery exports rose 19.4 percent to US$5.63 billion, it said.

Electronics equipment exports jumped 31.5 percent to US$830 million, making it the biggest contributor to total machinery exports in the January-to-February period.

Inspection equipment came next with exports of US$674 million in the first two months, down 1.3 percent from the same period last year.

That was followed by exports of machine tools, which expanded 21.7 percent year-on-year to US$454 million, TAMI data showed.

The US was the biggest export destination during the period, followed by China and Japan, the association added.