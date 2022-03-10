Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month affected US$6.9 million of machinery exports, and the conflict’s effects might worsen as the US and its allies toughen sanctions against Moscow, the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI, 台灣機械公會) said yesterday.
Local machinery manufacturers last month exported US$276 million of goods to Russia, accounting for only 0.8 percent of overall machinery exports of US$2.62 billion, TAMI data showed.
Machine tool makers bore the brunt, as about US$100 million of the exports were machine tools, making Russia the fourth-largest export destination for Taiwan, TAMI said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
About 60 machinery manufacturers were affected by the invasion, it said.
The association said that its members have been warned about taking new orders in light of soaring raw material costs and energy prices due to the war.
Transportation costs remain high, it added.
Machinery exports last month expanded 28 percent year-on-year to US$2.62 billion, the best February figure in about three years, TAMI said.
That also marked the 18th consecutive month of growth since September 2020, it said.
On a monthly basis, exports of machinery goods shrank about 13 percent from a peak of US$3.01 billion in January, mostly because of fewer working days last month due to the Lunar New Year holiday, TAMI said.
In the first two months of this year, machinery exports rose 19.4 percent to US$5.63 billion, it said.
Electronics equipment exports jumped 31.5 percent to US$830 million, making it the biggest contributor to total machinery exports in the January-to-February period.
Inspection equipment came next with exports of US$674 million in the first two months, down 1.3 percent from the same period last year.
That was followed by exports of machine tools, which expanded 21.7 percent year-on-year to US$454 million, TAMI data showed.
The US was the biggest export destination during the period, followed by China and Japan, the association added.
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its
KAOHSIUNG PLANS: The company plans to link its EV ecosystem to Kaohsiung’s smart city infrastructure by offering integrated solutions, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團) yesterday unveiled a blueprint to deploy an electric bus ecosystem in Kaohsiung, including plans for a manufacturing facility and battery pack capacity. The group plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) design and manufacturing center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) newly developed section in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told reporters. To push for a greater proportion of its EV components to be supplied in-house, Hon Hai is mulling whether to make battery packs and cells at the Ciaotou Science Park (橋頭科學園區), Liu said. To provide seamless energy support, Hon Hai
Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government. Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment. “With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a