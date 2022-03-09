FOOD
Danone sees lower margin
Danone SA has forecast a lower margin, and more acquisitions and divestments as new chief executive officer Antoine de Saint-Affrique seeks to turn around the world’s largest yogurt maker, which has been stagnating for about a decade. De Saint-Affrique plans to boost investment in key brands to spur growth, which would weigh on profitability this year, the Paris-based company said yesterday. The company said that recurring operating margin would be above 12 percent this year, implying it would reach the lowest level in more than a decade. Sales are predicted to grow 3 to 5 percent on a like-for-like basis through 2024.
TOYS
Lego sales soar 27%
Lego Group’s sales jumped 27 percent last year driven by new store openings in China and customers flocking back to its reopened shops, the toymaker said yesterday. The family-owned company said it had outpaced the toy industry in all major markets during the year, when sales of its colorful plastic bricks totaled 55.3 billion Danish kroner (US$8.08 billion). Net income rose to a record 13.3 billion kroner from 9.9 billion kroner in 2020. It opened 165 new Lego stores last year, most of them in China, bringing the total number of Lego-branded stores to 832 worldwide. However, Lego expects the growth rate to fall back to a single-digit percentage this year.
TELECOMS
Orange, Masmovil in talks
Orange SA and Masmovil Ibercom SA have entered exclusive merger talks in an attempt to consolidate the Spanish telecom market, in a deal that would give the combined company a total enterprise valuation of 19.6 billion euros (US$21.3 billion). The new company would take the form of a 50-50 joint venture, jointly controlled by Orange and Masmovil, a statement said yesterday. Masmovil carries a debt of about 6 billion euros, a spokesperson said, which would imply a cash payment being made to Orange to balance the merger.
FOOD
Greggs issues profit warning
British baker and fast food chain Greggs yesterday said that the surging cost of raw materials, energy and employee wages would limit any material profit growth this year after it reported record annual profit last year. Greggs, best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan snacks and sweet treats, said cost pressures were more significant than it had initially expected. The company made a pretax profit of ￡145.6 million (US$190.8 million) in the year to Jan. 1, versus a loss of ￡13.7 million in 2020. Total sales were ￡1.23 billion, up 5.3 percent on 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted trading.
BANKING
Canadian CEO pay rises
Pay for the leaders of Canada’s five largest banks rose an average of 28 percent as the lenders’ earnings increased and shares gained. Total direct compensation for the chief executive officers climbed to a combined C$51.3 million (US$40.0 million) for fiscal 2021, which ended on Oct. 31 last year. The bump tops the 18 percent average increase in variable pay that the banks paid to their employees last year — and the 6.3 percent gain in total compensation per employee over the period. Royal Bank of Canada chief executive Dave McKay had the largest pay package at C$15.5 million.
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its
KAOHSIUNG PLANS: The company plans to link its EV ecosystem to Kaohsiung’s smart city infrastructure by offering integrated solutions, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團) yesterday unveiled a blueprint to deploy an electric bus ecosystem in Kaohsiung, including plans for a manufacturing facility and battery pack capacity. The group plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) design and manufacturing center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) newly developed section in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told reporters. To push for a greater proportion of its EV components to be supplied in-house, Hon Hai is mulling whether to make battery packs and cells at the Ciaotou Science Park (橋頭科學園區), Liu said. To provide seamless energy support, Hon Hai