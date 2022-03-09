World Business Quick Take

FOOD

Danone sees lower margin

Danone SA has forecast a lower margin, and more acquisitions and divestments as new chief executive officer Antoine de Saint-Affrique seeks to turn around the world’s largest yogurt maker, which has been stagnating for about a decade. De Saint-Affrique plans to boost investment in key brands to spur growth, which would weigh on profitability this year, the Paris-based company said yesterday. The company said that recurring operating margin would be above 12 percent this year, implying it would reach the lowest level in more than a decade. Sales are predicted to grow 3 to 5 percent on a like-for-like basis through 2024.

TOYS

Lego sales soar 27%

Lego Group’s sales jumped 27 percent last year driven by new store openings in China and customers flocking back to its reopened shops, the toymaker said yesterday. The family-owned company said it had outpaced the toy industry in all major markets during the year, when sales of its colorful plastic bricks totaled 55.3 billion Danish kroner (US$8.08 billion). Net income rose to a record 13.3 billion kroner from 9.9 billion kroner in 2020. It opened 165 new Lego stores last year, most of them in China, bringing the total number of Lego-branded stores to 832 worldwide. However, Lego expects the growth rate to fall back to a single-digit percentage this year.

TELECOMS

Orange, Masmovil in talks

Orange SA and Masmovil Ibercom SA have entered exclusive merger talks in an attempt to consolidate the Spanish telecom market, in a deal that would give the combined company a total enterprise valuation of 19.6 billion euros (US$21.3 billion). The new company would take the form of a 50-50 joint venture, jointly controlled by Orange and Masmovil, a statement said yesterday. Masmovil carries a debt of about 6 billion euros, a spokesperson said, which would imply a cash payment being made to Orange to balance the merger.

FOOD

Greggs issues profit warning

British baker and fast food chain Greggs yesterday said that the surging cost of raw materials, energy and employee wages would limit any material profit growth this year after it reported record annual profit last year. Greggs, best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan snacks and sweet treats, said cost pressures were more significant than it had initially expected. The company made a pretax profit of ￡145.6 million (US$190.8 million) in the year to Jan. 1, versus a loss of ￡13.7 million in 2020. Total sales were ￡1.23 billion, up 5.3 percent on 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted trading.

BANKING

Canadian CEO pay rises

Pay for the leaders of Canada’s five largest banks rose an average of 28 percent as the lenders’ earnings increased and shares gained. Total direct compensation for the chief executive officers climbed to a combined C$51.3 million (US$40.0 million) for fiscal 2021, which ended on Oct. 31 last year. The bump tops the 18 percent average increase in variable pay that the banks paid to their employees last year — and the 6.3 percent gain in total compensation per employee over the period. Royal Bank of Canada chief executive Dave McKay had the largest pay package at C$15.5 million.