Addressing gender gap might boost GDP, Citigroup says

Bloomberg





Gender parity among entrepreneurs would boost the global economy by at least 2 percent and create hundreds of millions of jobs worldwide, Citigroup Inc said in a report released on Monday.

Promoting the growth of women-owned businesses can play an important role in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in emerging economies, where female entrepreneurs were disproportionately affected by the crisis, the report said.

The benefits from having more enterprises created by women would also spill out into local communities, it said.

A man holds a Citibank-branded umbrella in Sydney on Feb. 28. Photo: Bloomberg

The report, called Women Entrepreneurs, found that closing the gender gap in business creation would add US$1.6 trillion to US$2.3 trillion to the global GDP, an increase of about 2 percent to 3 percent, and create 288 million to 433 million jobs worldwide.

Lack of access to financing is among the biggest obstacles women face when they want to create a company, the report said.

In 2019, just 2.8 percent of global venture capital funding went to women-led businesses, an all-time high, it said, citing Crunchbase data.

Yet for every US$1 of investment raised, women-owned start-ups generated US$0.78 in revenue, compared with US$0.31 from men-owned firms, a 2018 Boston Consulting Group analysis showed.

Another challenge for female entrepreneurs is that they tend to be concentrated in low-margin sectors such as retail and hospitality rather than high-growth industries such as technology and business services, Global Entrepreneurship Monitor said.

The challenges are different for entrepreneurs in lower-income economies, where both sexes tend to be locked out of the tech sector.