Gender parity among entrepreneurs would boost the global economy by at least 2 percent and create hundreds of millions of jobs worldwide, Citigroup Inc said in a report released on Monday.
Promoting the growth of women-owned businesses can play an important role in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in emerging economies, where female entrepreneurs were disproportionately affected by the crisis, the report said.
The benefits from having more enterprises created by women would also spill out into local communities, it said.
Photo: Bloomberg
The report, called Women Entrepreneurs, found that closing the gender gap in business creation would add US$1.6 trillion to US$2.3 trillion to the global GDP, an increase of about 2 percent to 3 percent, and create 288 million to 433 million jobs worldwide.
Lack of access to financing is among the biggest obstacles women face when they want to create a company, the report said.
In 2019, just 2.8 percent of global venture capital funding went to women-led businesses, an all-time high, it said, citing Crunchbase data.
Yet for every US$1 of investment raised, women-owned start-ups generated US$0.78 in revenue, compared with US$0.31 from men-owned firms, a 2018 Boston Consulting Group analysis showed.
Another challenge for female entrepreneurs is that they tend to be concentrated in low-margin sectors such as retail and hospitality rather than high-growth industries such as technology and business services, Global Entrepreneurship Monitor said.
The challenges are different for entrepreneurs in lower-income economies, where both sexes tend to be locked out of the tech sector.
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its
KAOHSIUNG PLANS: The company plans to link its EV ecosystem to Kaohsiung’s smart city infrastructure by offering integrated solutions, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團) yesterday unveiled a blueprint to deploy an electric bus ecosystem in Kaohsiung, including plans for a manufacturing facility and battery pack capacity. The group plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) design and manufacturing center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) newly developed section in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told reporters. To push for a greater proportion of its EV components to be supplied in-house, Hon Hai is mulling whether to make battery packs and cells at the Ciaotou Science Park (橋頭科學園區), Liu said. To provide seamless energy support, Hon Hai