Anti-competitive practices are hitting US wages: Treasury

AFP, WASHINGTON





A decline in unionization and moves by employers to stop people from changing jobs have undermined competition in the US labor market, lowering salaries by 20 percent, the US Department of the Treasury said on Monday.

“Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism. Capitalism without competition is exploitation,” US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said during a roundtable with workers affected by the practices.

The cost of anti-competitive measures are “severe” and “large enough to meaningfully change a family’s standards of living,” Yellen said.

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen testifies before the US Senate’s Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 30 last year. Photo: AFP

US President Joe Biden has blamed corporate consolidation for pushing up prices and last year he signed an executive order aimed at increasing competition in the world’s largest economy.

The department conducted a study, which came out of Biden’s order, to look at the impact of increased consolidation on workers.

The report found “the American labor market falls far from the perfect competition that economists had long assumed due to employer concentration and anti-competitive labor practices.”

This is a “significant problem,” and the report estimated that the “lack of competition causes wage declines of roughly 20 percent for workers, relative to what they’d otherwise earn.”

The department said that increasing antitrust enforcement action, making it easier for employees to unionize and raising the minimum wage could improve competition.

“If we want to build a fairer economy, one where it’s easier for workers to make a good living, then one of the most important things we can do is put employees and employers on more equal footing,” Yellen said.

The report takes aim at business practices such as classifying employees as contractors and having them sign non-compete agreements, which restrict industries they can work in after leaving a position.

Those measures “have forced workers to accept lower wages and worse working conditions,” the report said.

It also cites “overly burdensome licensing requirements” as well as the falling ranks of unionized workers.

The share of US private-sector workers who are in a union has declined in the past few decades, falling to only 6.1 percent last year, official data showed.

Recent efforts to form unions or strike for higher wages and better working conditions have made headlines in the US, including at major chains such as Starbucks Corp and Amazon.com Inc, where the moves have met with mixed success.

While wages have risen as the US economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation has also spiked to levels not seen in four decades.

The Biden administration has increasingly sought to blame companies for the price increases.

In November last year, the White House asked the US Federal Trade Commission to look into whether oil companies are raising prices unnecessarily.

Biden has called the meatpacking industry a “textbook example” of too much market power in the hands of a few.

Biden has backed hiking the national minimum wage to US$15 an hour, but the proposal has gone nowhere in the US Congress.