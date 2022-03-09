Australia needs to relax its immigration rules to encourage more people to move to the country and help plug a severe labor shortage, as well as improve workplace diversity, top executives told a business forum in Sydney yesterday.
“A big role for migration is in helping to find people with experience we haven’t had time to acquire. I think that’s critical,” Tech Council of Australia chief executive officer Kate Pounder told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit.
Pounder said that half of workers who arrive via skilled migration in the tech sector are women, “but if you look at our training system, 90 percent of people that come directly from information and communication technology degrees are men.”
“So migration helps improve gender balance,” she said.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 400,000 international students and 250,000 working holiday makers were employed each year in Australia, many in pubs, hotels and restaurants.
That supply evaporated when the country closed its borders and asked temporary residents to leave as the pandemic struck.
Australia reopened its international borders last month.
However, economists say it will be some time before migration returns to pre-pandemic levels, compounding a labor crunch as job vacancies soar.
Preeti Bajaj, chief executive officer of talent recruitment firm Adecco Group ANZ, said that the Australian government needs to relax visa rules to make it easier for international students and migrants to become permanent residents.
Prior to the pandemic, lawmakers tightened the pathway to permanent residency and citizenship, making it less attractive to move to Australia.
“What I could say is speed is of the essence. It’s a simple policy setting, we know where the demographic is coming from, we have a shortage, we can be intentional about it and just speed up the visa process,” Bajaj said. “If you don’t have talent and you’re not mobilizing it from the education system and also from the globe you cannot scale your company.”
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its
KAOHSIUNG PLANS: The company plans to link its EV ecosystem to Kaohsiung’s smart city infrastructure by offering integrated solutions, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團) yesterday unveiled a blueprint to deploy an electric bus ecosystem in Kaohsiung, including plans for a manufacturing facility and battery pack capacity. The group plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) design and manufacturing center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) newly developed section in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told reporters. To push for a greater proportion of its EV components to be supplied in-house, Hon Hai is mulling whether to make battery packs and cells at the Ciaotou Science Park (橋頭科學園區), Liu said. To provide seamless energy support, Hon Hai