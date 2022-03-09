Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) is to expand its grid capacity, enhance employee training, create a risk management division and hire electricity consultants, Taipower interim chairman Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) said yesterday.
The announcement comes as the company faces major challenges to improve the reliability of electricity supply.
To cope with growth in power use that has been faster than expected, Taipower needs to accelerate expansion of power sources and grids, Tseng said.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Tseng, who is a deputy minister of economic affairs, was appointed to lead the state utility and help overhaul it and enhance the resilience of its power grid after massive blackouts that hit the nation on Thursday.
More than 5 million households and businesses lost power.
Power consumption is forecast to grow 2.5 percent each year until 2027, up from an earlier estimate of 1.84 percent, as private investment in domestic manufacturing ramps up, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in January.
Taipower expects a significant power capacity shortfall, as several nuclear and coal-fired power generators are to be retired by 2025, Tseng said.
Moreover, Taipower is facing a talent squeeze, he said.
Newcomers accounted for one-third of the company’s workforce over the past five years, he said.
With more employees expected to apply for retirement in the next few years, Taipower expects more than half of its workforce would be new hires by 2025, he said.
Tseng called on the government to allocate resources to help Taipower navigate the challenges of investing in new energy sources, expanding the power grid and improving the company’s poor financial performance.
As of the end of last year, Taipower had accumulated losses of NT$38.5 billion (US$1.36 billion).
