Securities firms to test ESG: FSC

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Local securities companies and asset management firms would be required to consider the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) of the companies they plan to invest in or help issue shares for, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.

Stock underwriters also need to evaluate the ESG performance of the firms ahead of initial public offerings (IPOs), while the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and the Taipei Exchange would take ESG into account when reviewing IPO applications, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in Taipei.

The requirements would apply to asset management companies, regardless of whether they plan to launch ESG-themed fund products, Chang said.

Moreover, Taiwan’s listed companies with paid-in capital of at least NT$10 billion (US$352.58 million) or those in the steel and cement sectors are required to disclose their carbon emissions from next year, the FSC said.

Asset management companies would not necessarily be banned from investing in companies with high carbon emissions or any firm in the steel sector, but they should check whether the target firms have reduced emissions, or upgraded to more efficient equipment, it said.

The TWSE would incorporate the carbon emissions disclosures of listed firms in its annual corporate governance evaluation, TWSE president Chien Lih-chung (簡立忠) said.

Commenting on the effects of the war in Ukraine, Chang said that asset management companies need to adjust their fund products that have exposure to Russian securities.

“War would definitely negatively affect society, which is one of the main pillars of ESG,” he said.

The Taiwan Securities Association (券商公會) has also asked securities companies to consider carbon emissions as a factor before issuing new exchange-traded funds, association chairman Ted Ho (賀鳴珩) said.