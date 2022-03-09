CPI last month grew 2.36 percent

The consumer price index (CPI) last month grew 2.36 percent year-on-year, above the 2 percent alert level for the seventh consecutive month, with food, transportation and other major consumption categories rising, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

Inflation pressure on food and energy would remain high amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has pushed up grain and oil prices, the agency said.

It would closely monitor the inflationary gauge’s movements, although the latest reading eased from January and rose only 0.34 percent after seasonal adjustments, senior DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung (曹志弘) said.

The cautious tone marked a departure from previous claims that consumer prices were stable and an unfavorable base effect would fade.

Food costs, which make up 25 percent of the index, rose 5.29 percent as bad weather hit fruit harvests, driving prices up 12.71 percent, while a supply and demand imbalance pushed egg prices up 24.3 percent and vegetable prices 9.67 percent, the agency’s monthly survey said.

The cost of dining out rose 4.8 percent, the biggest increase since January 2009, as food stores, hot pot restaurants and bakeries hiked prices, Tsao said, adding that the adjustments were linked to soaring prices of imported grain.

Russia is a major global grain and oil exporter.

Transportation and communications costs rose 4.98 percent, as international fuel prices spiked 16.88 percent and domestic airfares increased 9.6 percent, despite a 4.55 percent decline in telecommunications charges, the DGBAS said.

Clothing prices picked up 2.7 percent as retail stores set higher prices for garments and offered fewer discounts compared with a year earlier, it said.

Living costs advanced 1.48 percent due to rent increases, and prices for family items and repair products, it said.

Core CPI, a more reliable long-term price tracker because it excludes volatile items, posted a 1.65 percent increase, down from a 2.42 percent advance in January, the DGBAS said.

The wholesale product index (WPI), a measure of commercial production costs, jumped 11.54 percent, accelerating from a revised 10.97 percent in January as prices for imported products expanded 12.98 percent, outpacing a 10.7 percent rise for export prices, the survey said.

The trend would put pressure on profit margins unless firms pass costs onto customers, it said.

For the first two months of this year, CPI grew 2.6 percent, while the WPI rose 11.26 percent, it said.