The consumer price index (CPI) last month grew 2.36 percent year-on-year, above the 2 percent alert level for the seventh consecutive month, with food, transportation and other major consumption categories rising, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
Inflation pressure on food and energy would remain high amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has pushed up grain and oil prices, the agency said.
It would closely monitor the inflationary gauge’s movements, although the latest reading eased from January and rose only 0.34 percent after seasonal adjustments, senior DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung (曹志弘) said.
Photo: CNA
The cautious tone marked a departure from previous claims that consumer prices were stable and an unfavorable base effect would fade.
Food costs, which make up 25 percent of the index, rose 5.29 percent as bad weather hit fruit harvests, driving prices up 12.71 percent, while a supply and demand imbalance pushed egg prices up 24.3 percent and vegetable prices 9.67 percent, the agency’s monthly survey said.
The cost of dining out rose 4.8 percent, the biggest increase since January 2009, as food stores, hot pot restaurants and bakeries hiked prices, Tsao said, adding that the adjustments were linked to soaring prices of imported grain.
Russia is a major global grain and oil exporter.
Transportation and communications costs rose 4.98 percent, as international fuel prices spiked 16.88 percent and domestic airfares increased 9.6 percent, despite a 4.55 percent decline in telecommunications charges, the DGBAS said.
Clothing prices picked up 2.7 percent as retail stores set higher prices for garments and offered fewer discounts compared with a year earlier, it said.
Living costs advanced 1.48 percent due to rent increases, and prices for family items and repair products, it said.
Core CPI, a more reliable long-term price tracker because it excludes volatile items, posted a 1.65 percent increase, down from a 2.42 percent advance in January, the DGBAS said.
The wholesale product index (WPI), a measure of commercial production costs, jumped 11.54 percent, accelerating from a revised 10.97 percent in January as prices for imported products expanded 12.98 percent, outpacing a 10.7 percent rise for export prices, the survey said.
The trend would put pressure on profit margins unless firms pass costs onto customers, it said.
For the first two months of this year, CPI grew 2.6 percent, while the WPI rose 11.26 percent, it said.
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its
KAOHSIUNG PLANS: The company plans to link its EV ecosystem to Kaohsiung’s smart city infrastructure by offering integrated solutions, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團) yesterday unveiled a blueprint to deploy an electric bus ecosystem in Kaohsiung, including plans for a manufacturing facility and battery pack capacity. The group plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) design and manufacturing center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) newly developed section in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told reporters. To push for a greater proportion of its EV components to be supplied in-house, Hon Hai is mulling whether to make battery packs and cells at the Ciaotou Science Park (橋頭科學園區), Liu said. To provide seamless energy support, Hon Hai