Exports reach a record for February

‘STRONG MARCH’: A statistics department official said exports this month would surpass US$40bn again, beating the volume from a year earlier by 15 to 20 percent

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Exports last month jumped 34.8 percent year-on-year to US$37.45 billion, a record for February, backed by robust demand for almost all product categories and reflecting positive developments in the global economy, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

The showing was “incredibly strong” and would gain momentum this month from a high comparison base last year, Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said.

“Exports in March are set to hit US$40 billion again and reach a new peak that beats the volume from a year earlier by 15 to 20 percent,” Tsai said, attributing her optimism to an ongoing recovery in the global economy and the easing of supply chain bottlenecks.

A cargo truck and shipping containers are pictured at the Port of Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: CNA

Exports used to slacken in February because of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, but not this year, thanks to an insatiable demand for electronics used in digital transformation, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things applications, she added.

Exports of electronics soared 46.5 percent to US$15.73 billion, with semiconductors accounting for US$15 billion, up 48.9 percent year-on-year, the ministry’s report showed.

Outbound shipments to Japan expanded 15.1 percent and those to the US rose 40.3 percent, signs that economies are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

Exports to China increased 39.9 percent, while those to ASEAN markets grew 34.6 percent, it said.

Russia’s war with Ukraine should cause little direct harm to Taiwan, given that it has very little bilateral trade with the countries, Tsai said, adding that indirect influences would be hard to predict, as the US is planning more serious sanctions against Russia.

Spiking inflation would hurt the global economy, but countries would reduce oil consumption once fuel prices approach unbearable thresholds, she said.

Consequently, customers have built up inventories, explaining why shipments of mineral products rose 74.1 percent, while exports of metal, plastic and chemical products increased by double-digit percentage points, the ministry said.

Imports jumped 35.3 percent to US$31.64 billion, leading the trade surplus to rise 31.7 percent to US$5.81 billion, it said.

Agricultural and industrial raw materials accounted for 72.7 percent of imports, increasing 42.9 percent year-on-year to US$23 billion, while imports of capital equipment grew 13.4 percent to US$5.11 billion, the ministry said.

For the first two months of this year, exports increased 24.8 percent to US$77.43 billion, while imports rose 29.4 percent to US$66.7 billion, Tsai said.

Imports are likely to beat the government’s forecast for this quarter, she said.