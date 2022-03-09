Exports last month jumped 34.8 percent year-on-year to US$37.45 billion, a record for February, backed by robust demand for almost all product categories and reflecting positive developments in the global economy, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.
The showing was “incredibly strong” and would gain momentum this month from a high comparison base last year, Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said.
“Exports in March are set to hit US$40 billion again and reach a new peak that beats the volume from a year earlier by 15 to 20 percent,” Tsai said, attributing her optimism to an ongoing recovery in the global economy and the easing of supply chain bottlenecks.
Photo: CNA
Exports used to slacken in February because of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, but not this year, thanks to an insatiable demand for electronics used in digital transformation, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things applications, she added.
Exports of electronics soared 46.5 percent to US$15.73 billion, with semiconductors accounting for US$15 billion, up 48.9 percent year-on-year, the ministry’s report showed.
Outbound shipments to Japan expanded 15.1 percent and those to the US rose 40.3 percent, signs that economies are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.
Exports to China increased 39.9 percent, while those to ASEAN markets grew 34.6 percent, it said.
Russia’s war with Ukraine should cause little direct harm to Taiwan, given that it has very little bilateral trade with the countries, Tsai said, adding that indirect influences would be hard to predict, as the US is planning more serious sanctions against Russia.
Spiking inflation would hurt the global economy, but countries would reduce oil consumption once fuel prices approach unbearable thresholds, she said.
Consequently, customers have built up inventories, explaining why shipments of mineral products rose 74.1 percent, while exports of metal, plastic and chemical products increased by double-digit percentage points, the ministry said.
Imports jumped 35.3 percent to US$31.64 billion, leading the trade surplus to rise 31.7 percent to US$5.81 billion, it said.
Agricultural and industrial raw materials accounted for 72.7 percent of imports, increasing 42.9 percent year-on-year to US$23 billion, while imports of capital equipment grew 13.4 percent to US$5.11 billion, the ministry said.
For the first two months of this year, exports increased 24.8 percent to US$77.43 billion, while imports rose 29.4 percent to US$66.7 billion, Tsai said.
Imports are likely to beat the government’s forecast for this quarter, she said.
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its
KAOHSIUNG PLANS: The company plans to link its EV ecosystem to Kaohsiung’s smart city infrastructure by offering integrated solutions, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團) yesterday unveiled a blueprint to deploy an electric bus ecosystem in Kaohsiung, including plans for a manufacturing facility and battery pack capacity. The group plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) design and manufacturing center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) newly developed section in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told reporters. To push for a greater proportion of its EV components to be supplied in-house, Hon Hai is mulling whether to make battery packs and cells at the Ciaotou Science Park (橋頭科學園區), Liu said. To provide seamless energy support, Hon Hai