SOUTH KOREA
Russia central bank cut off
The government is to ban transactions with Russia’s central bank, it said yesterday. The country is from today to immobilize any assets held by the Russian central bank in won currency and stop transactions with Russia’s central bank, its finance ministry said. It also announced new penalties on key Russian sovereign wealth funds, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation and Russian Direct Investment Fund, as well as Rossiya Bank, to cut them off from any business with South Koreans and companies.
REAL ESTATE
UK house prices rising
British house prices are growing at the fastest rate since before the global financial crisis, mortgage lender Halifax said yesterday. House prices rose 0.5 percent month-on-month last month, Halifax said. That brought the average price of a house in Britain to ￡278,123 (US$366,056), up 10.8 percent from a year ago and marking the fastest annual growth rate since June 2007. “Lack of supply continues to underpin rising house prices, with recent industry surveys showing a dearth of new properties being listed, now a long-term trend,” Halifax managing director Russell Galley said, adding that there were reasons to think house price growth would ease later this year — not least because of surging inflation, tax hikes and rising interest rates.
METALS
Aluminum, copper soar
Aluminum and copper prices yesterday struck record highs on supply fears linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Aluminum reached US$4,026.50, the first time the lightweight metal had breached US$4,000 per tonne. Copper’s new record stood at US$10,845 per tonne. Commodities have been red hot since Russia’s assault on its neighbor, with gold yesterday back above US$2,000 an ounce, thanks to the metal’s status as a haven investment. Nickel prices also rocketed by more than 25 percent.
MANUFACTURING
German orders still rising
German factory orders increased for a third month, driven by foreign demand, even as the COVID-19 pandemic probably tipped Europe’s largest economy into another recession. Orders rose 1.8 percent from the previous month in January after advancing 2.8 percent in December last year — more than the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Volumes now exceed pre-crisis levels, although manufacturing turnover remains 0.7 percent short, the statistics office said yesterday. Inflation continues to present a headwind, reaching 5.5 percent last month on a surge in energy costs that is in danger of intensifying due to Russia’s invasion.
ENERGY
Coal India eyes net zero goal
State-run Coal India Ltd, the world’s largest miner of the fuel by output, plans to become a net zero carbon emitter in three to four years, chairman Pramod Agrawal said yesterday. The firm’s foray into renewable energy, greater internal energy efficiency, cleaner transport and efforts to boost green cover at all sites are expected to contribute to the net zero target, Agrawal said in a presentation to the 15th Indian Coal Markets Conference. “We have a lot of land, we can install solar parks in our area of operations and use that energy, and that would help us in a big way to become a net-zero company.”
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
KAOHSIUNG PLANS: The company plans to link its EV ecosystem to Kaohsiung’s smart city infrastructure by offering integrated solutions, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團) yesterday unveiled a blueprint to deploy an electric bus ecosystem in Kaohsiung, including plans for a manufacturing facility and battery pack capacity. The group plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) design and manufacturing center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) newly developed section in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told reporters. To push for a greater proportion of its EV components to be supplied in-house, Hon Hai is mulling whether to make battery packs and cells at the Ciaotou Science Park (橋頭科學園區), Liu said. To provide seamless energy support, Hon Hai