SOUTH KOREA

Russia central bank cut off

The government is to ban transactions with Russia’s central bank, it said yesterday. The country is from today to immobilize any assets held by the Russian central bank in won currency and stop transactions with Russia’s central bank, its finance ministry said. It also announced new penalties on key Russian sovereign wealth funds, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation and Russian Direct Investment Fund, as well as Rossiya Bank, to cut them off from any business with South Koreans and companies.

REAL ESTATE

UK house prices rising

British house prices are growing at the fastest rate since before the global financial crisis, mortgage lender Halifax said yesterday. House prices rose 0.5 percent month-on-month last month, Halifax said. That brought the average price of a house in Britain to ￡278,123 (US$366,056), up 10.8 percent from a year ago and marking the fastest annual growth rate since June 2007. “Lack of supply continues to underpin rising house prices, with recent industry surveys showing a dearth of new properties being listed, now a long-term trend,” Halifax managing director Russell Galley said, adding that there were reasons to think house price growth would ease later this year — not least because of surging inflation, tax hikes and rising interest rates.

METALS

Aluminum, copper soar

Aluminum and copper prices yesterday struck record highs on supply fears linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Aluminum reached US$4,026.50, the first time the lightweight metal had breached US$4,000 per tonne. Copper’s new record stood at US$10,845 per tonne. Commodities have been red hot since Russia’s assault on its neighbor, with gold yesterday back above US$2,000 an ounce, thanks to the metal’s status as a haven investment. Nickel prices also rocketed by more than 25 percent.

MANUFACTURING

German orders still rising

German factory orders increased for a third month, driven by foreign demand, even as the COVID-19 pandemic probably tipped Europe’s largest economy into another recession. Orders rose 1.8 percent from the previous month in January after advancing 2.8 percent in December last year — more than the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Volumes now exceed pre-crisis levels, although manufacturing turnover remains 0.7 percent short, the statistics office said yesterday. Inflation continues to present a headwind, reaching 5.5 percent last month on a surge in energy costs that is in danger of intensifying due to Russia’s invasion.

ENERGY

Coal India eyes net zero goal

State-run Coal India Ltd, the world’s largest miner of the fuel by output, plans to become a net zero carbon emitter in three to four years, chairman Pramod Agrawal said yesterday. The firm’s foray into renewable energy, greater internal energy efficiency, cleaner transport and efforts to boost green cover at all sites are expected to contribute to the net zero target, Agrawal said in a presentation to the 15th Indian Coal Markets Conference. “We have a lot of land, we can install solar parks in our area of operations and use that energy, and that would help us in a big way to become a net-zero company.”