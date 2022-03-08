China exports rise 16.3 %, as trade with Russia surges

LIFELINE: Exports to Russia grew at the fastest rate among China’s major trading partners and was also the second-biggest source of imports, data showed

AFP, BEIJING





Chinese exports in January and last month rose a combined 16.3 percent on surging global demand and a spike in trade with Russia in the run-up to the war in Ukraine, customs data released yesterday showed.

The growth rate exceeded economists’ expectations of a 15.7 percent gain from a year earlier.

Shipments from the world’s second-largest economy were valued at US$544.7 billion in the first two months, the data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed.

A woman carts goods at a trading center also known as Russia Market in Beijing on Tuesday last week. Photo: EPA-EFE

Exports to Russia rose 41 percent compared with the same period in the previous year.

Trade data for January and last month are usually combined to even out the effects of the extended Lunar New Year holiday, which usually begins in one of the months.

Imports rose 15.5 percent to US$428.75 billion in the first two months of the year, leaving a Chinese trade surplus of US$115.95 billion.

Exports remain a bright spot for a Chinese economy that has slowed sharply in the past few months due to COVID-19 outbreaks, a property market slump and regulatory crackdowns on key sectors.

China’s leaders on Saturday set a target of 5.5 percent GDP growth this year — the lowest annual goal since 1991 — with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) warning of a “grave and uncertain” outlook, as the war in Ukraine threatens to damage global supply chains.

China’s coal imports in the first two months doubled from a year earlier as Beijing scrambled to replenish supplies after a shortage late last year caused power cuts that paralyzed large swathes of the economy.

Exports to Russia grew at the fastest rate among China’s major trading partners in January and last month, outpacing trade with the EU and the US.

Russia was also the second-biggest source of imports for China, which buys energy products from its neighbor.

Trade with China has served as a lifeline for Russia, which had already faced Western sanctions over its 2014 seizure of the Crimea region from Ukraine.

Moscow’s international isolation deepened following its invasion of Ukraine, which began late last month.

China has been Russia’s largest trading partner for more than a decade, Chinese Ministry of Commerce data showed.

Beijing approved Russian wheat imports just hours before the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine.

Analysts believe China will avoid dramatically increasing trade support to Russia to avoid running afoul of the global sanctions arrayed against Moscow.