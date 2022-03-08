FEATURE: Asian workers upskill as virus quickens digital shift

Thomson Reuters Foundation, BANGKOK





Jaya Latchmi Mutusammy had worked several years in customer service and finance in Singapore, when caring for her ailing parents and demand for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to change track, with help from the government.

Mutusammy, 47, is among tens of thousands who have tapped the city-state’s SkillsFuture Singapore program, an education and training initiative for adults that has been rejigged to prepare workers for the pandemic environment.

“With my mom and dad in and out of hospital, I saw how critical healthcare professionals were, and did a certificate course in healthcare support through SkillsFuture and got a job as a clinical assistant,” Mutusammy said.

Office workers walk in Raffles Place financial business district in Singapore on Jan. 4. Photo: AFP

“Then the pandemic hit, and healthcare workers became even more key, so I did another course in phlebotomy, as I saw drawing blood was a much-needed skill, and I didn’t want to be left behind,” she said.

The pandemic upended jobs globally, with unemployment worldwide forecast to be 207 million this year — compared with 186 million in 2019 before COVID-19 hit, according to the International Labour Organization.

About half of all workers will need reskilling in the next five years, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said in a 2020 report, and governments and corporations are crucial in ensuring low-wage workers are not forgotten.

In Asia, countries including India, Malaysia and Singapore set up skilling programs and offered tax incentives and cash subsidies to boost learning in sectors such as information technology, healthcare and the so-called green economy.

Technology firms including Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc’s Google, Amazon.com Inc and IBM Corp also launched global initiatives to train workers for tech jobs.

While there was a sharp rise in people seeking online learning, particularly digital skills, during the pandemic, there is a risk of widening inequality as large sections of the population remain unable to access them, the WEF said.

“If governments and corporations do not focus on skilling the workforce and making them employable, it will lead to an unprecedented increase in social and economic inequality,” said Rituparna Chakraborty at TeamLease, a staffing firm in India.

The pandemic and the lockdowns to control its spread affected a wide range of industries, from aviation to tourism and hospitality to retail, with millions of workers furloughed or laid off worldwide.

Many of these jobs are not coming back, as firms have deployed automation and artificial intelligence in warehouses, grocery stores, call centers and manufacturing plants to reduce congestion and meet stricter health rules.

By 2025, 85 million jobs could be displaced by a shift to machines, while 97 million new roles related to machines and algorithms could emerge, the WEF said.

Malaysia last year launched its digital economy blueprint, and allocated 1 billion ringgit (US$239.4 million) in its budget this year for upskilling and reskilling programs, while a skills pledge in New Zealand requires companies to double their on-the-job training and reskilling by 2025.

Singapore’s SkillsFuture uses big data and machine learning to monitor trends in global, regional and local jobs and skills to help workers “stay relevant and employable” with training, career coaching, webinars and subsidies for course fees.

About 540,000 Singaporeans participated in SkillsFuture initiatives in 2020, compared with 500,000 the previous year. Last year, that figure rose to about 660,000 — the highest number since the launch of the program in 2015, official data showed.

In December, the agency’s first skills report named the digital sector, the green economy and the care sector as the three “priority economic growth pillars” that can create tens of thousands of jobs in the country.

With disruptions brought about by the pandemic, “knowing which skills are in demand has never been more important,” a SkillsFuture Singapore spokesperson said.

A wealthy country like Singapore, with a population of only 5.7 million, can better afford to invest in skills programs than larger and poorer nations, said Ayesha Khanna, chief executive of ADDO AI, a Singaporean technology services firm.

“We are going to be an increasingly digital environment, and countries have to proactively help workers upskill,” said Khanna, who was on the steering committee of SkillsFuture Singapore.

“The pandemic is the nudge to governments to do it,” she added.