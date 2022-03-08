European natural gas soared to a fresh record, as the US said it was considering curbs on imports of Russian oil, a move that would add to supply fears across all energy markets.
Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, rose as much as 17 percent to an unprecedented 225 euros per megawatt-hour. It extends a stunning rally after prices doubled last week with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and international sanctions targeting Moscow upending commodities markets across the globe.
Gas exports from Russia, which account for about one-third of Europe’s demand, are currently not covered by penalties. Shipments remain stable, with flows crossing Ukraine running as normal, but traders remain on edge for any potential disruptions.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Any ban or cutoff of Russian gas flows to Europe could require “extreme” government measures to ration supplies for the industry and consumers, the head of France’s Engie SA told Les Echos newspaper.
Europe has enough supplies to get through this winter, problems would arise in building stocks over the summer, Engie CEO Catherine MacGregor said in an interview published yesterday.
The euro dropped 0.5 percent to US$1.0873 in Asia yesterday after US President Joe Biden’s administration was said to be considering a ban on Russian oil imports. The common currency traded as low as 0.9972 against the Swiss franc.
The ruble was indicated 11 percent lower at 137.44 per US dollar in offshore trading.
“The war in Ukraine will hit the European economy the hardest, given its reliance on Russia’s oil,” said Takuya Kanda, general manager at Gaitame.com Research Institute in Tokyo. “The euro can drop toward US$1.06.”
No European currency has been spared from being sold this month. The euro, the second-most traded currency in the world and one of the “most liquid shorts” in Europe, slid about 5 percent in the past month.
The EU’s eastern nations are stepping up market interventions to protect their currencies from the selloff. The Czech central bank on Friday sold foreign currency, joining the monetary authority in Poland, which intervened for the third time last week.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said it was ready to intervene and address the rapidly strengthening franc, Schweiz am Wochenende reported on Saturday, citing SNB Governing Board member Andrea Maechler.
The SNB is following the situation in the foreign-exchange market closely and is “ready to intervene if necessary,” Maechler said in an interview with the Swiss newspaper.
