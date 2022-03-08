Oil soars as embargo talks fuel fears

ALARM BELLS: With Brent oil already nearing a record high, prices could reach US$185 per barrel by the end of the year if supply disruptions continue, analysts said

Bloomberg





Oil yesterday soared in Asia — rising as much as 18 percent early in the session — after reports that the US was discussing a ban on Russian crude imports sent shock waves through an already-reeling market.

Brent oil soared to almost US$140 a barrel, the highest since 2008 and nearing an all-time record.

US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering whether to prohibit Russian oil imports into the US without the participation of allies in Europe, at least initially, two people familiar with the matter said.

Marchers wave signs and repeat chants such as “stop the war” and “ban Russian oil,” as they circle Boston’s Parkman Bandstand during a rally for peace in Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Britain is to consider banning oil imports from Russia, Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly said.

“We import very, very little Russian hydrocarbons anyway,” Cleverly told Times Radio. “So that’s something that we will of course, consider.”

That came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC over the weekend that the White House is in “very active discussions” with its European allies about a ban to tighten the economic squeeze on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Japan, which counts Russia as its fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil, is in discussion with the US and European countries about possibly banning Russian oil imports, Kyodo News reported yesterday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co said the global benchmark could end the year at US$185 per barrel if Russian supply continues to be disrupted, while one hedge fund said US$200 was a possibility.

The shock of surging prices for oil and other commodities coursed through markets and raised alarm bells at central banks. The rupee was among the biggest currency losers in Asia amid fears the Reserve Bank of India would raise its inflation forecast, but has little scope to tighten monetary policy.

Brent’s swings have eclipsed those in the global financial crisis of 2008 and the demand plunge sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Traders, shippers, insurers and banks have been increasingly wary of taking on or funding purchases of Russian barrels as they navigate financial sanctions.

There are efforts underway to try and increase supply. Two senior US officials met with members of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas to discuss global oil supplies and the country’s ties to Russia, people familiar with the matter said.

Iran made progress toward a deal with world powers over its nuclear program, which could pave the way for sanctions on Tehran’s oil to be lifted by the third quarter.

In more worrying news for supply, OPEC producer Libya said its oil output fell below 1 million barrels per day because of a domestic political crisis.

Saudi Arabia raised prices of its main crude blends for all regions following the surge in oil futures, raising costs for refiners that might be forced to cut processing rates should profit margins shrink. The kingdom boosted its Arab Light crude for next month’s shipments to Asia to US$4.95 per barrel above the benchmark it uses. That is the widest in data going back to 2000.

Over the weekend, the IMF warned that the war, as well as the subsequent sanctions imposed on Russia, would have a “severe impact” on the global economy.

“While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious,” the Washington-based lender said.

Additional reporting by Reuters