Toshiba worried Ukraine war could deepen chip crisis

Supply challenges for electronic components are unlikely to abate for another year as chronic shortages remain, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a key supplier of chipmaking materials, might also have an impact, Toshiba Corp said.

“The sense of shortages hasn’t changed at all,” Hiroyuki Sato, the head of Toshiba’s devices unit, said in an interview. “We expect the current tight supply will last until March next year” at the earliest.

Ukraine is a major supplier of purified rare gases such as neon and krypton, which are essential to making semiconductors. It accounts for almost 70 percent of the world’s neon gas capacity, according to Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) data.

While some chipmakers have downplayed the impact of disruption from the war, it is “clearly not positive,” Sato said.

Toshiba’s devices division produces unglamorous, but necessary, computer components such as power-regulating chips. The company issued a supply warning in September last year, and Sato said the situation and outlook have not improved since then.

Prices are also likely to keep increasing, he said.

“It’s been a year since prices of various inputs such as metals began rising, and we still can’t foresee when that trend will reverse,” Sato said. “We had to, and will need to, ask our customers to share the burden because no single company can absorb the whole impact anymore.”

Toshiba plans to bring forward investment to expand its semiconductor output to fiscal 2022 from the first half of fiscal 2023, the company said last month.

That alone would not be enough to overcome the chip shortage completely and the company might further increase its capital expenditure pace if needed, Sato said.

The Tokyo-based company has been through a turbulent year. It is proposing to split into two companies to unlock value, a plan that has been criticized by activist investors.