Budget iPhone expected

POSITIVE ESTIMATES: An improved camera and a faster processor are likely part of the first update in two years, as Apple is said to be looking at first-time iPhone buyers

Reuters, NEW YORK





Apple Inc is likely to announce today a new low-cost version of its iPhone SE with 5G capabilities at its annual spring product launch event, analysts said.

The iPhone maker is also expected to launch a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini at the event.

Apple’s iPhone SE is currently priced at US$399.

iPhone 11 models are displayed at an Apple Store in New York City on Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: AFP

Apple could attract more price-sensitive consumers if the cost remains the same for the new version, CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino said.

“It could potentially provide upside to our unit iPhone estimate for 2022 if they keep that price point unchanged,” Zino said. “The iPhone SE really caters well to a lot of first-time buyers on the iPhone platform that may be younger individuals, where their parents are going out there buying that device.”

The new phone would be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years, and is rumored to come with an improved camera and a faster processor.

The US, Japan and western Europe have been the top markets for iPhone SE sales in recent years, International Data Corp analyst Ryan Reith said.

These regions are likely to remain the top markets after the anticipated launch of the third-generation iPhone SE, Reith said.

“We probably won’t see big geography shifts,” Reith said, adding that he expects the new iPhone SE to comprise 10 percent of iPhone shipments globally after the launch.

iPhones with 5G capability have been a focus for Apple’s flagship product, with its latest iPhone 13 featuring custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds as customers look for powerful devices with better connectivity.

However, some analysts point to the limitations of 5G technology globally.

5G technology “simply isn’t good enough to create a unique and differentiated experience” in most countries, Canalys research analyst Runar Bjorhovde said.

“That the iPhone SE comes with 5G is more a way to enable users to leverage 5G when that technology evolves over the next year or two,” he said.

Zino said he does not anticipate services or accessories launches at today’s event, although an unexpected announcement in the services sector is still possible.

Apple usually hosts three events every year to launch new products, starting in spring and announcing the launch of its latest iPhone range just before the holiday shopping season.