Apple Inc is likely to announce today a new low-cost version of its iPhone SE with 5G capabilities at its annual spring product launch event, analysts said.
The iPhone maker is also expected to launch a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini at the event.
Apple’s iPhone SE is currently priced at US$399.
Photo: AFP
Apple could attract more price-sensitive consumers if the cost remains the same for the new version, CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino said.
“It could potentially provide upside to our unit iPhone estimate for 2022 if they keep that price point unchanged,” Zino said. “The iPhone SE really caters well to a lot of first-time buyers on the iPhone platform that may be younger individuals, where their parents are going out there buying that device.”
The new phone would be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years, and is rumored to come with an improved camera and a faster processor.
The US, Japan and western Europe have been the top markets for iPhone SE sales in recent years, International Data Corp analyst Ryan Reith said.
These regions are likely to remain the top markets after the anticipated launch of the third-generation iPhone SE, Reith said.
“We probably won’t see big geography shifts,” Reith said, adding that he expects the new iPhone SE to comprise 10 percent of iPhone shipments globally after the launch.
iPhones with 5G capability have been a focus for Apple’s flagship product, with its latest iPhone 13 featuring custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds as customers look for powerful devices with better connectivity.
However, some analysts point to the limitations of 5G technology globally.
5G technology “simply isn’t good enough to create a unique and differentiated experience” in most countries, Canalys research analyst Runar Bjorhovde said.
“That the iPhone SE comes with 5G is more a way to enable users to leverage 5G when that technology evolves over the next year or two,” he said.
Zino said he does not anticipate services or accessories launches at today’s event, although an unexpected announcement in the services sector is still possible.
Apple usually hosts three events every year to launch new products, starting in spring and announcing the launch of its latest iPhone range just before the holiday shopping season.
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
KAOHSIUNG PLANS: The company plans to link its EV ecosystem to Kaohsiung’s smart city infrastructure by offering integrated solutions, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團) yesterday unveiled a blueprint to deploy an electric bus ecosystem in Kaohsiung, including plans for a manufacturing facility and battery pack capacity. The group plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) design and manufacturing center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) newly developed section in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told reporters. To push for a greater proportion of its EV components to be supplied in-house, Hon Hai is mulling whether to make battery packs and cells at the Ciaotou Science Park (橋頭科學園區), Liu said. To provide seamless energy support, Hon Hai