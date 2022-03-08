Adimmune revenue soars 25-fold on sales abroad

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp’s (國光生技) revenue rose 25-fold from a year earlier to NT$29.9 million (US$1.06 million) last month, thanks to shipments to foreign customers and an increase in orders of COVID-19 rapid test kits manufactured by its subsidiary Enimmune Corp (安特羅生技), it said.

Adimmune’s business is typically quiet in February, after it finishes delivering influenza vaccines to the government in January, but that was not the case this year.

The company gained more orders from overseas customers after its second fill-and-finish production line launched, it said in a statement.

The name of Adimmune Corp is pictured at the company’s headquarters in Taichung in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Adimmune Corp

“Our production lines have been running at almost full capacity because of international orders, so we are planning to build a third and fourth production line to meet demand,” it said.

For the first two months, the company reported cumulative revenue of NT$33 million, up 15-fold from a year earlier, company data showed.

It last month obtained marketing approval from the Chinese regulator for its quadrivalent flu vaccine, and is awaiting approvals from regulators in Jordan and Pakistan, it said in filings to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

It expects more foreign customers to order its flu vaccines or ingredients, it said in the statement.

The WHO last month announced its advice for the composition of flu vaccines for the northern hemisphere this year, recommending that they contain viruses similar to the H1N1, H3N2, Victoria and Yamagata lineages, it said.

Adimmune earlier correctly predicted the recommendation using “big data” analysis, and it had already begun manufacturing the ingredients for the vaccine, it said.