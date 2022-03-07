TechWorks brings dreams of Jordan inventors to life

AFP, AMMAN





In the age of COVID-19, Jordanian mechanical engineer Saliba Taimeh pondered how to deal with one contaminated everyday surface: the handrails of escalators in shopping malls and transport hubs.

He came up with a device to sterilize them with UV rays — and this is where TechWorks stepped in.

A wealth of ideas would not have seen the light of day without TechWorks, a Jordanian platform aimed at bringing together youth, ideas and resources to jump-start innovations.

Zain Abu Rumman, an 18-year-old student, demonstrates the mobile app for his SPS Watch, a tracking device for elderly people and people with special needs, at TechWorks’ Fabrication Lab in Amman on Feb. 20. Photo: AFP

Set up in 2018, TechWorks says its mission is to “plug into entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems,” and turn ideas into reality.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as 3D printers and affiliated with a foundation set up by Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah.

Last year, it attracted about 100 inventors and start-up companies, enabling them to produce prototypes quickly and at low cost.

Taimeh, 39, said that TechWorks “provided me with every support, backup, advice and guidance” to help perfect the sterilizing device, after 23 attempts over almost two years.

His invention sterilizes the handrails of escalators “from all kinds of viruses, such as coronavirus and bacteria,” he said.

After contacting several international companies, a German firm specializing in health and safety in public places signed up to manufacture the Brigid Box.

Weighing 7.2kg, it can be installed in less than 15 minutes.

Taimeh’s success story is only one of many.

High-school student Zain Abu Rumman, 18, has developed a tracking device for elderly people and people with special needs, worn like a watch around the neck.

The “SPS Watch” has a battery that lasts eight days and is resistant to water, heat and breakage.

“The device can send alerts to the mobile phone of a family member through a special application in case the person wearing it falls or is hurt, or if he strays from a certain place,” Abu Rumman said.

It took him two-and-a-half years to perfect and he has struck a production accord with a Chinese company.

Omar Khader, 26, works for Jazri Studio, an industrial design company that has devised a smart plug to protect children from electric shocks.

“TechWorks has advanced equipment, engineers and technicians that help us convert our ideas into successful products,” he said.

Other designers, such as 32-year-old civil engineer Malik Nour, still have a long and expensive way to go to refine their products.

Nour’s brainchild is the Pikler Triangle, designed as a safe and environmentally friendly children’s toy.

He hopes to attract Swedish furniture giant IKEA to take on his products, which he is selling over social media to customers in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates under the Fares World label, named after his child.

FabLab also provides services to doctors and hospitals in the fields of facial restoration, digital dentistry, masks and sterilization.

At the request of a doctor, it transformed the chest X-ray of a patient with a malignant tumor close to the heart into a three-dimensional model of the patient’s chest, facilitating a surgical procedure.

FabLab’s many successes include a smart home app to control home appliances and a piano keyboard for blind musicians.

It plans to open two more branches in Jordan.