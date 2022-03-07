Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has added an extra layer of complexity to the decisions facing European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers as they meet on Thursday.
Having managed record inflation figures and a fragile recovery from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the bank’s 25-member governing council must reckon with the effects of war on the edge of the eurozone.
The pace of consumer price rises shifted up a gear last month, rising to 5.8 percent from 5.1 percent in January, a new all-time high for the eurozone.
The spike has been driven in no small part by soaring prices for energy, caught in the middle of the conflict with Russia, a major supplier to European countries.
ECB President Christine Lagarde responded to the Feb. 24 invasion by saying that the central bank would “take whatever action is necessary” to stabilize the eurozone’s economy.
Prices for gas and oil were “likely in the short term to increase inflation,” sustaining it for longer than the bank previously expected, she said.
Soaring inflation has put the ECB under pressure to follow its peers in the US and Britain, who are soon to end economic stimulus and raise interest rates.
At its last meeting at the beginning of last month, the ECB left its plan for a “step-by-step” reduction in its asset-purchasing programs untouched.
The pandemic emergency bond-buying program, which has been the ECB’s main crisis-fighting tool, aimed at keeping borrowing costs low to stoke economic growth, is to end this month.
Under the current guidance, a separate bond-buying scheme begun before the pandemic would be increased to 40 billion euros (US$43.71 billion) monthly in the near term and continue until at least October.
Any policy tweaks were pushed back to the meeting this week, when the governing council is to make use of new economic forecasts to support their decisionmaking.
In December, when the figures were last updated, the bank foresaw inflation at 1.8 percent next year, below its target of 2 percent.
The new inflation projections, which are to include the Ukraine conflict and the latest data, could see a sharp upward revision.
The outlook is shrouded in “significant uncertainty,” ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel said after Russian tanks moved on Ukraine.
However, the high cost of energy is likely to weigh on the economy, narrowing the options that the policymakers can take.
