War in Ukraine continues to push up gasoline prices

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Domestic fuel prices are to increase for a fourth consecutive week, after global crude oil prices last week hit their highest levels since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine triggered panic in the market.

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said it would raise gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.6 per liter, effective today, after increasing gasoline prices by NT$0.5 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.4 per liter last week.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations are to increase to NT$31.3, NT$32.8 and NT$34.8 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel fuel is to increase to NT$29.1 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.

Based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week surged 10.18 percent from a week earlier, as market concerns mounted over potential supply disruptions from an intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it said.

CPC said that its gasoline and diesel prices should have increased by NT$3.0 and NT$4.4 per liter respectively, but it absorbed part of the cost increase to comply with a government policy to rein in rising consumer prices.

Formosa said that unprecedented sanctions by Western countries against Russia have led global buyers to avoid Russian oil, fanning fears of supply shortages.

The company said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would increase by NT$0.6 per liter to NT$31.3, NT$32.7 and NT$34.8 respectively, while the price of premium diesel would increase by NT$0.6 to NT$28.9 per liter.