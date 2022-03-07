Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on Saturday reported a month-on-month revenue increase of 2.08 percent to NT$455.03 billion (US$16.18 billion) last month, beating its own forecast and setting a company record for February.
The world’s biggest contract electronics maker attributed the revenue growth to robust demand from cloud service providers, and the advantage of its global distribution of production bases and sales networks.
On an annual basis, revenue increased 13.22 percent last month, with all of its four major business groups — smart consumer electronics, cloud and networking technology, computing products, and components and other products — posting double-digit percentage growth, Hon Hai said in a statement.
Photo: Fang Wei-jie, Taipei Times
“The overall supply-chain situation improved in February,” the iPhone assembler said.
Due to stable demand, smart consumer electronics revenue increased significantly on a month-on-month basis last month, while cloud and networking products posted strong revenue growth on a year-on-year basis, the firm said.
Hon Hai’s consolidated sales in the first two months of the year were NT$900.78 billion, down 0.15 percent from a year earlier, but still the second-highest for January and February in the company’s history, it said.
Separately, Hon Hai joined several companies to hold a job fair at National Taiwan University on Saturday, saying that it is seeking to hire recent graduates to fill 1,500 positions in its electric vehicle, digital healthcare, robotics, artificial intelligence, metaverse and software applications businesses.
Hon Hai said it hoped to hire recent graduates specializing in data analysis, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, edge computing and automation.
The starting monthly salaries would be NT$45,000 for holders of bachelor’s degrees, NT$52,000 for those with master’s degrees and NT$60,000 for those with doctorates, the company said.
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
KAOHSIUNG PLANS: The company plans to link its EV ecosystem to Kaohsiung’s smart city infrastructure by offering integrated solutions, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團) yesterday unveiled a blueprint to deploy an electric bus ecosystem in Kaohsiung, including plans for a manufacturing facility and battery pack capacity. The group plans to create an electric vehicle (EV) design and manufacturing center in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) newly developed section in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told reporters. To push for a greater proportion of its EV components to be supplied in-house, Hon Hai is mulling whether to make battery packs and cells at the Ciaotou Science Park (橋頭科學園區), Liu said. To provide seamless energy support, Hon Hai