Hon Hai’s revenue hits NT$455bn

RECRUITING: The iPhone assembler said that it aims to hire 1,500 recent graduates for jobs in electric vehicles, digital healthcare, robotics and software applications

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on Saturday reported a month-on-month revenue increase of 2.08 percent to NT$455.03 billion (US$16.18 billion) last month, beating its own forecast and setting a company record for February.

The world’s biggest contract electronics maker attributed the revenue growth to robust demand from cloud service providers, and the advantage of its global distribution of production bases and sales networks.

On an annual basis, revenue increased 13.22 percent last month, with all of its four major business groups — smart consumer electronics, cloud and networking technology, computing products, and components and other products — posting double-digit percentage growth, Hon Hai said in a statement.

The logo of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co is pictured at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District in an undated photograph. Photo: Fang Wei-jie, Taipei Times

“The overall supply-chain situation improved in February,” the iPhone assembler said.

Due to stable demand, smart consumer electronics revenue increased significantly on a month-on-month basis last month, while cloud and networking products posted strong revenue growth on a year-on-year basis, the firm said.

Hon Hai’s consolidated sales in the first two months of the year were NT$900.78 billion, down 0.15 percent from a year earlier, but still the second-highest for January and February in the company’s history, it said.

Separately, Hon Hai joined several companies to hold a job fair at National Taiwan University on Saturday, saying that it is seeking to hire recent graduates to fill 1,500 positions in its electric vehicle, digital healthcare, robotics, artificial intelligence, metaverse and software applications businesses.

Hon Hai said it hoped to hire recent graduates specializing in data analysis, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, edge computing and automation.

The starting monthly salaries would be NT$45,000 for holders of bachelor’s degrees, NT$52,000 for those with master’s degrees and NT$60,000 for those with doctorates, the company said.