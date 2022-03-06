Aramco hikes prices as crude surges due to war

Bloomberg





Saudi Arabia on Friday raised oil prices for all regions after crude surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to more than US$115 a barrel.

State-controlled Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) hiked its Arab Light crude for next month’s shipments to Asia to US$4.95 a barrel above the benchmark it uses.

That is an increase of US$2.15 a barrel from this month and the highest premium for the key grade since Bloomberg started compiling data in 2000.

The energy company had been expected to raise pricing by US$1.70, according to a survey of traders and refiners.

Aramco lifted other grades for Asia by as much as US$2.70 a barrel. It raised all prices for US customers by US$1, and those for northwest Europe by between US$1.20 and US$2.10. For the Mediterranean, pricing increased by as much as US$2.

West Texas Intermediate for April delivery on Friday rose US$8.01 to US$115.68 a barrel, soaring 26 percent for the week.

Brent crude for May delivery on Friday rose US$7.65 to US$118.11 a barrel, up 20 percent for the week.

Oil is trading at its highest levels in nearly a decade as Russia’s attack upends markets from commodities to stocks and bonds. Many buyers are avoiding crude from Russia because of concerns they could breach sanctions, even though the US and Europe have avoided directly penalizing Moscow’s energy exports. That is stretching an already tight market and forcing buyers to look for alternative supplies, including from the Middle East.

Aramco’s decision came after OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, on Wednesday opted to continue raising output only gradually.

That was despite pressure from major importers, including the US, for the cartel’s Persian Gulf members to pump faster and help bring down global fuel prices.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, and the United Arab Emirates have so far resisted calls to raise output beyond their quotas set by OPEC and its partners. Such a move could cause a rift with Russia and potentially unravel the OPEC+ alliance.

More than 60 percent of Saudi Arabia’s oil shipments go to Asia, with China, Japan, South Korea and India being the biggest buyers.

Aramco’s pricing moves often set the tone for other producers in the Middle East.

Additional reporting by AP, with staff writer