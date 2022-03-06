Euro retreats below US$1.10 first time since May 2020

Reuters





The euro on Friday fell below US$1.10 for the first time in almost two years and hit a fresh seven-year low versus the Swiss franc as the war in Ukraine lowered expectations of European economic growth.

The European single currency was down 0.8 percent at US$1.0967, its weakest level since May 2020, after Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex was set ablaze.

Versus the Swiss franc, another safe haven, the euro fell 0.8 percent to SF1.0066, its lowest since January 2015. The euro sank 0.4 percent against sterling to ￡0.8256, hitting its lowest level since July 2016.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar retreated against greenback, losing NT$0.054 to close at NT$28.115, up 0.3 percent for the week.

Analysts said the war and the effects of surging energy and gas prices will likely undermine European consumption and economic growth prospects.

“Euro remains somewhat at the epicenter of risk aversion,” said Neil Jones, head of foreign currency sales at Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Given surging energy prices and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) reluctance to change its rate policy, “euro trend should continue lower,” he said.

While money markets do not expect interest rate hikes at the ECB’s next meeting, the US Federal Reserve is all but certain to raise interest rates at its March 15 to 16 meeting for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid rising pressure on central European currencies, the Czech National Bank on Friday said that it was intervening in the market to stem the depreciation of the crown, at almost 20-month low against the US dollar.

Poland’s central bank intervened this week, but the zloty still hit a 13-year low against the euro, while Hungary delivered its most aggressive rate hike since 2008 as the forint also tumbled to record lows.

The ruble slipped back toward record lows against the US dollar and euro in volatile Moscow trade.

The US dollar on Friday index rose 0.7 percent to 98.51, after touching its highest level since May 2020 against a basket of peers. The index rose 2 percent for the week.

The Australian dollar continued its advance, helped by the commodities boom, and rose to a four-month high of US$0.7375 versus the US dollar.

High energy prices in turn have prevented the Japanese yen from benefiting as much from the safe-haven flows, as Japan is a net importer of energy.

The yen briefly climbed on the US dollar when news of the fire emerged, but later gave up those gains and was little changed at ￥115.38 per dollar.

Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer