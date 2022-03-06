The euro on Friday fell below US$1.10 for the first time in almost two years and hit a fresh seven-year low versus the Swiss franc as the war in Ukraine lowered expectations of European economic growth.
The European single currency was down 0.8 percent at US$1.0967, its weakest level since May 2020, after Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex was set ablaze.
Versus the Swiss franc, another safe haven, the euro fell 0.8 percent to SF1.0066, its lowest since January 2015. The euro sank 0.4 percent against sterling to ￡0.8256, hitting its lowest level since July 2016.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar retreated against greenback, losing NT$0.054 to close at NT$28.115, up 0.3 percent for the week.
Analysts said the war and the effects of surging energy and gas prices will likely undermine European consumption and economic growth prospects.
“Euro remains somewhat at the epicenter of risk aversion,” said Neil Jones, head of foreign currency sales at Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
Given surging energy prices and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) reluctance to change its rate policy, “euro trend should continue lower,” he said.
While money markets do not expect interest rate hikes at the ECB’s next meeting, the US Federal Reserve is all but certain to raise interest rates at its March 15 to 16 meeting for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amid rising pressure on central European currencies, the Czech National Bank on Friday said that it was intervening in the market to stem the depreciation of the crown, at almost 20-month low against the US dollar.
Poland’s central bank intervened this week, but the zloty still hit a 13-year low against the euro, while Hungary delivered its most aggressive rate hike since 2008 as the forint also tumbled to record lows.
The ruble slipped back toward record lows against the US dollar and euro in volatile Moscow trade.
The US dollar on Friday index rose 0.7 percent to 98.51, after touching its highest level since May 2020 against a basket of peers. The index rose 2 percent for the week.
The Australian dollar continued its advance, helped by the commodities boom, and rose to a four-month high of US$0.7375 versus the US dollar.
High energy prices in turn have prevented the Japanese yen from benefiting as much from the safe-haven flows, as Japan is a net importer of energy.
The yen briefly climbed on the US dollar when news of the fire emerged, but later gave up those gains and was little changed at ￥115.38 per dollar.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
MARKET JITTERS: The 3.03 percent retreat of the financial and insurance subindex reflected the sector’s poor performance, despite little exposure to Ukraine and Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the bullish momentum in financial stocks, while the pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate increases and global supply chains adapting to the post-COVID-19 period is expected to continue to affect Taiwanese equities, Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd (安聯投信) said on Friday. “Concerns over default on Russian sovereign debt and expectations of a slower pace of Fed interest rate adjustments [in light of the Ukraine-Russia war] are unfavorable for the performance of financial stocks,” the company’s Taiwan equity research team said in a note. Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed that the main bourse’s financial and
TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners. The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.” Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its