Asian stocks hit 16-month low on Russian attacks

Bloomberg





Asian stocks tumbled to their lowest since November 2020 as signs that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is intensifying further roiled financial markets.

The TAIEX fell 1.1 percent to 17,736.52 points, paring its weekly gain to 0.5 percent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index on Friday fell 1.7 percent to 178.56, down 1.6 percent weekly, as Ukrainian officials said Russian forces have occupied the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after an attack that caused fire.

The gauge is down 19 percent from a peak in February last year, approaching bear-market territory.

Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency that the fire “has not affected ‘essential’ equipment,” and that there had been no change reported in radiation levels.

While stocks fell, haven assets such as sovereign bonds advanced.

“Markets remain at the mercy of unpredictable Russia/Ukraine headlines, and this latest news regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has caused an instant reaction,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc in Sydney.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell the most in the region as investors sought to assess the impact of the escalating conflict.

Even the region’s energy shares that had been supported so far by a surge in oil prices slid, underscoring the extent of market jitters.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Energy Index fell 0.7 percent in Hong Kong, snapping a five-day run of advances.

With Friday’s losses, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index posted a third week of declines, longest since a similar losing streak ended early December last year.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index fell 1.2 percent ahead of the nation’s top political meeting that started yesterday. Investors are waiting for potential policy signals on the nation’s battered property and tech sectors

In Hong Kong, tech shares took a plunge, in part tracking overnight moves of its peers listed in the US. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 4.4 percent to the lowest since its inception in mid-2020.

“Investors have been very risk averse, so they want to sell the riskier investments, like tech shares,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi International Hong Kong Ltd. “The market is pricing in a longer-term, more severe war scenario.”

Japan’s TOPIX on Friday fell 2 percent, bringing its weekly loss to 1.7 percent, while the broader Nikkei 225 fell 2.2 percent, down 1.9 percent weekly.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index on Friday 2.5%, plunging 3.8 percent for the week. The Hang Seng China Enterprises on Friday lost 2.7 percent and also fell 3.8 percent for the week.

The Shanghai Composite on Friday slid 1 percent to end the week 0.1 percent lower.

South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday fell 1.2 percent, paring its weekly gain to 1.4 percent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.6 percent for the day, but added 1.6 percent weekly.

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 on Friday fell 0.6 percent, paring its weekly gain to 1.8 percent.

India’s SENSEX on Friday fell 1.4 percent and lost 2.7 percent weekly. The NIFTY 50 fell 1.5 percent for the day, down 2.5 percent weekly.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index on Friday fell 0.9 percent, Malaysia’s KLCI Index lost 0.9 percent, the Philippine Stock Exchange Index retreated 0.6 percent and Thailand’s SET Index lost 1.1 percent.

Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index on Friday rose 0.9 percent, bringing its weekly gain to 0.6 percent, while Vietnam’s VN Index was little changed.

Additional reporting by staff writer.