Wall St ends down on Ukraine fears

‘POTENTIAL FOR ESCALATION’: US jobs growth beat expectations last month, but the news was not enough to offset the jitters caused by the intensifying war in Europe

Reuters





Wall Street ended lower on Friday as the war in Ukraine overshadowed an acceleration in US jobs growth last month that pointed to strength in the economy.

Most of the 11 major S&P sector indices declined, with financials leading the way with a 2 percent drop as investors worried about how the West’s sanctions against Moscow might affect the international financial system.

The S&P 500 banks index fell 3.35 percent, bringing its loss for the week to nearly 9 percent, its worst weekly decline since June 2020.

Equities globally were weaker, with safe-haven assets in demand after Russian forces seized Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in what Washington called a reckless assault that risked catastrophe.

The US Department of Labor’s closely watched employment report showed that jobs grew by a more than expected 678,000 last month and that the unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent, the lowest since February 2020.

“Three or four weeks ago, we would have thought that this is an incredibly important number, but given the backdrop and the overall events that are happening in Europe, it’s just not,” said Zachary Hill, head of portfolio management at Horizon Investments in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The potential for escalation in the hot war, the potential for a growth impact in Europe and more broadly, and knock-on effects on the commodity channel and inflation are taking up all of investors’ time and energy,” Hill said.

Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Google owner-Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp all lost more than 1 percent.

The crisis in Ukraine boosted energy stocks as crude prices and other commodities rallied on the back of sanctions against Russia, a major oil producer. The S&P 500 energy sector jumped 2.85 percent and gained about 9 percent for the week.

Richly valued growth stocks have faced the brunt of the recent sell-off, with the S&P 500 growth index down 1.3 percent on Friday. The value index declined 0.3 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 0.53 percent to end at 33,614.8 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.79 percent to 4,328.87.

The NASDAQ Composite dropped 1.66 percent to 13,313.44.

For the week, the S&P 500 and Dow both fell 1.3 percent, while the NASDAQ gave up 2.8%.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week said that he would support a 25-basis-point interest rate increase at the central bank’s March 15 to 16 policy meeting and would be “prepared to move more aggressively” later if inflation does not abate as fast as expected.

Soaring commodity prices have raised fears of even greater inflation, which could prompt the Fed to hike interest rates more aggressively.

Shares of WW International, formerly Weight Watchers, dropped more than 8 percent after the US Federal Trade Commission said the company “illegally” collected personal information from children without parental permission.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 2.12-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 2.70-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and 27 new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 44 new highs and 406 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 13.9 billion shares, compared with a 20-day average of 12.6 billion, Refinitiv data showed.