COMMUNICATIONS
Musk warns of Starlink attack
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said there was a high chance that the company’s Starlink satellite broadband service could be “targeted” in Ukraine. The warning came days after an Internet security researcher warned that devices used for satellite communications could become “beacons” that Russia could target for airstrikes. “Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution,” Musk wrote on Twitter. He asked users to “turn on Starlink only when needed and place antenna away as far away from people as possible” and “place light camouflage over antenna to avoid visual detection.” On Saturday, Musk said Starlink was activated in Ukraine, responding to a Twitter post by a Ukrainian government official who asked Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Demand ‘on fire’: Broadcom
Broadcom Inc CEO Hock Tan (陳福陽) gave an upbeat view of the chip industry on Thursday, saying that demand from corporate customers is “on fire,” but warned that the gains would not last forever. Data center owners and telecommunications service providers are investing heavily in new technology, he said after releasing quarterly results. Broadcom said sales would grow faster in the current quarter than analysts have projected, helping send the shares up as much as 4.8 percent in late trading. However, unlike some of his peers, Tan does not think that the current level of growth is sustainable. Demand for Broadcom’s electronic components was up about 20 percent last year and is on course for a similar increase this year, but the industry would decelerate to historical rates of about 5 percent, he said.
ELECTRONICS
Panasonic eyeing US plant
Panasonic Corp is planning to build a US factory to supply Tesla Inc with lithium-ion batteries, as it is seeking to ramp up production to meet anticipated demand for electric vehicles (EVs), Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported. Panasonic is looking at sites in Oklahoma and Kansas to build the plant, NHK said. Tesla is bringing a new factory online in nearby Texas. Panasonic is in a long-standing relationship with Tesla, with the two companies jointly operating a battery plant known as the Gigafactory near Reno, Nevada. The batteries to be built in any new US factory would probably be 4680 cells, a new, bigger type with a 46mm diameter and 80mm height. Because of their higher capacity, fewer are needed for EVs, making it possible to build them more cheaply with a longer range.
COMMODITIES
Oil headed for record surge
Oil headed for the biggest weekly surge in almost two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled global markets and fueled fears of a supply crunch, driving prices to their highest since 2008. Futures in New York resumed gains after swinging through a US$10 range and closing below US$108 per barrel on Thursday. Ukrainian reports of a Russian attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant led to a spike in oil and other commodities before prices pulled back slightly. Crude is up 19 percent this week. The International Energy Agency warned that global energy security was under threat and a planned release of emergency oil reserves by the US and other countries failed to quell supply concerns.
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
MARKET JITTERS: The 3.03 percent retreat of the financial and insurance subindex reflected the sector’s poor performance, despite little exposure to Ukraine and Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the bullish momentum in financial stocks, while the pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate increases and global supply chains adapting to the post-COVID-19 period is expected to continue to affect Taiwanese equities, Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd (安聯投信) said on Friday. “Concerns over default on Russian sovereign debt and expectations of a slower pace of Fed interest rate adjustments [in light of the Ukraine-Russia war] are unfavorable for the performance of financial stocks,” the company’s Taiwan equity research team said in a note. Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed that the main bourse’s financial and
TRADE CONCERNS: The Office of the US Trade Representative said the US and Taiwan should address issues such as copyright legislation, digital piracy and financial services The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has said that it plans to intensify its engagement with Taiwan to address outstanding trade concerns, while detailing its ongoing efforts to “realign” the US’ trade relationship with China. “The United States has a longstanding and vibrant trade relationship with Taiwan, a democratic ally and important trading partner in the region,” the USTR said in its 2022 Trade Policy Agenda and 2021 Annual Report, which was released on Tuesday. The US and Taiwan last year convened a key forum for bilateral trade talks — the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council — for