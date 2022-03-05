World Business Quick Take

Agencies





COMMUNICATIONS

Musk warns of Starlink attack

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said there was a high chance that the company’s Starlink satellite broadband service could be “targeted” in Ukraine. The warning came days after an Internet security researcher warned that devices used for satellite communications could become “beacons” that Russia could target for airstrikes. “Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution,” Musk wrote on Twitter. He asked users to “turn on Starlink only when needed and place antenna away as far away from people as possible” and “place light camouflage over antenna to avoid visual detection.” On Saturday, Musk said Starlink was activated in Ukraine, responding to a Twitter post by a Ukrainian government official who asked Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Demand ‘on fire’: Broadcom

Broadcom Inc CEO Hock Tan (陳福陽) gave an upbeat view of the chip industry on Thursday, saying that demand from corporate customers is “on fire,” but warned that the gains would not last forever. Data center owners and telecommunications service providers are investing heavily in new technology, he said after releasing quarterly results. Broadcom said sales would grow faster in the current quarter than analysts have projected, helping send the shares up as much as 4.8 percent in late trading. However, unlike some of his peers, Tan does not think that the current level of growth is sustainable. Demand for Broadcom’s electronic components was up about 20 percent last year and is on course for a similar increase this year, but the industry would decelerate to historical rates of about 5 percent, he said.

ELECTRONICS

Panasonic eyeing US plant

Panasonic Corp is planning to build a US factory to supply Tesla Inc with lithium-ion batteries, as it is seeking to ramp up production to meet anticipated demand for electric vehicles (EVs), Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported. Panasonic is looking at sites in Oklahoma and Kansas to build the plant, NHK said. Tesla is bringing a new factory online in nearby Texas. Panasonic is in a long-standing relationship with Tesla, with the two companies jointly operating a battery plant known as the Gigafactory near Reno, Nevada. The batteries to be built in any new US factory would probably be 4680 cells, a new, bigger type with a 46mm diameter and 80mm height. Because of their higher capacity, fewer are needed for EVs, making it possible to build them more cheaply with a longer range.

COMMODITIES

Oil headed for record surge

Oil headed for the biggest weekly surge in almost two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled global markets and fueled fears of a supply crunch, driving prices to their highest since 2008. Futures in New York resumed gains after swinging through a US$10 range and closing below US$108 per barrel on Thursday. Ukrainian reports of a Russian attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant led to a spike in oil and other commodities before prices pulled back slightly. Crude is up 19 percent this week. The International Energy Agency warned that global energy security was under threat and a planned release of emergency oil reserves by the US and other countries failed to quell supply concerns.