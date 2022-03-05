Asian stocks tumbled to their lowest since November 2020, as signs that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is intensifying further roiled financial markets.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell as much as 1.8 percent yesterday, after Ukrainian officials said that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine came under attack from Russian shelling.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell the most in the region, as investors sought to assess the effects.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency that the fire “has not affected essential equipment” and that there had been no change in radiation levels.
While stocks fell, haven assets such as sovereign bonds rallied.
“Markets remain at the mercy of unpredictable Russia/Ukraine headlines, and this latest news regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has caused an instant reaction,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc in Sydney.
Even the region’s energy shares that had so far been supported by a surge in oil prices slid, underscoring the extent of market jitters.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Energy Index fell 0.5 percent as of 11:47am in Hong Kong, snapping a five-day run of advances.
China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index fell 0.9 percent ahead of the nation’s top political meeting that starts today.
Investors are waiting for potential policy signals on the nation’s battered property and tech sectors.
In Hong Kong, tech shares took a plunge, in part tracking overnight moves of its peers listed in the US
The Hang Seng Tech Index fell more than 4 percent to the the lowest since its inception in the middle of 2020.
With yesterday’s losses, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index is on track for a third week of declines, the longest since a similar losing streak ended in early December last year.
