UK’s economic growth to halve this year: lobby group

The Guardian





The UK’s economic growth would halve this year as a result of soaring inflation, hefty tax rises and the destabilizing shock from the war in Ukraine, a leading business lobby group has warned.

In the first major forecast of the British economy since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said that an inflation rate of about 8 percent would cut disposable incomes this year, putting the brakes on the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its previous forecast, the BCC expected GDP to expand 4.2 percent, but after a wide ranging review it said that growth would fall to 3.6 percent — less than half of last year’s 7.5 percent expansion in national income.

The BCC said that the size of the economy would surpass its pre-pandemic level over the next few months, but was likely to struggle as consumer confidence, which collapsed last month as the full weight of the cost of living crisis became clear, dropped further over the coming months.

BCC economics head Suren Thiru said inflation would peak at 8 percent and interest rates increase to 1.5 percent, adding to the burden on households and companies battered by two years of COVID-19.

“Our latest forecast signals a significant deterioration in the UK’s economic outlook,” he said.

He described the effects of rising inflation, supply chain disruption and higher taxes as having a suffocating effect on the British economy, which would see growth “run out of steam in the coming months.”

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to weigh on activity by exacerbating the current inflationary squeeze on consumers and businesses, and increasing bottlenecks in global supply chains,” he said.

The downgrade largely reflects a deteriorating outlook for consumer spending and a weaker-than-expected rebound in business investment, he added.

Unlike in the US and most other European economies, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s attempts to boost investment using tax breaks and subsidies have failed.

Business investment last year declined despite the offer of a 130 percent tax break on spending on new factories, machinery and technology.

Business investment is forecast to grow 3.5 percent this year, the BCC said.

“This is down from the previous forecast of 5.1 percent and materially lower than the Bank of England’s latest projection of 13.75 percent,” it added.

The anemic increases in business investment would mean that it remains 6 percent lower than its pre-pandemic level by the end of 2024, the group said.

British exports are expected to remain 13.7 percent lower than their pre-pandemic level by the end of 2024, reflecting “the impact of post-Brexit trade friction, and a weakening global outlook on demand for UK goods and services,” the BCC added.

Consumer confidence last month fell to lows not seen since the third lockdown in January last year, data provided by analytics firm GfK showed.

The BCC said consumer spending would grow this year, but at a much slower pace than it forecast last year.

It estimated consumers would spend at 4.4 percent more than last year, down from its previous forecast of 6.9 percent.

Analysts at Bank of America last week said that British households could suffer the biggest annual decline in their living standards since the 1950s, attributable to the sharp rise in energy prices.

With inflation at the highest rate in 30 years, the analysts said that a sustained rise in the wholesale oil and gas markets due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger a year-on-year drop in household real incomes of 3.1 percent this year — the biggest annual drop since at least 1956, the year of the Suez Crisis.