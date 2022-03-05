Sony Group Corp is teaming up with Honda Motor Co to start a new company that would develop and sell electric vehicles (EVs), the electronics giant said yesterday, adding that the venture would be its next step into the rapidly growing sector.
Major global automakers are increasingly prioritizing electric and hybrid vehicles as concern about climate change grows.
Sony’s news comes on the heels of a January unveiling of a new prototype, its Vision-S electric vehicle, and the announcement that its new subsidiary Sony Mobility would explore jumping into the sector.
Photo: AFP
Sony Group said in a statement that the two Japanese firms hope to establish their joint venture by the end of this year, calling it “a strategic alliance.”
“This alliance aims ... to realize a new generation of mobility and services that are closely aligned with users and the environment,” Sony said in a statement.
Sales of their first electric model are expected to begin in 2025, with Honda responsible for its manufacturing, but both companies working on design, technology and sales.
“Although Sony and Honda are companies that share many historical and cultural similarities, our areas of technological expertise are very different,” Sony Group president Kenichiro Yoshida said. “I believe this alliance, which brings together the strengths of our two companies, offers great possibilities for the future of mobility.”
About 10 percent of European vehicle sales are electric models, while the US figure is just 2 percent.
However, demand is growing, and other major automakers, including Honda’s Japanese rivals, are investing money and resources into electric vehicles.
Earlier this year, a Nissan Motor Co-led alliance promised to offer 35 new electric models by 2030 as it announced a total investment of US$25 billion in the sector.
Toyota Motor Corp, the world’s top-selling automaker, has also increased its 2030 electric vehicle sales goal by 75 percent in a more ambitious plan for the sector.
