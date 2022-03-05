Google suspends Russia ad sales

TECH BACKLASH: Intel and Airbnb said that they are pausing business in Belarus and Russia, and the US chipmaker condemned Moscow’s war in Ukraine

Reuters and AFP





Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners.

The move by the world’s top seller of online advertising by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.”

The Google logo is pictured at a Google store in New York on Nov. 17 last year. Photo: Reuters

Google earlier banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling advertising through its technology. It also invoked its sensitive-events policy, which bars marketing that seeks to take advantage of the war, with an exception for protest or anti-war advertising.

Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Monday ordered Google to stop showing ads that contained “inaccurate information” about casualties sustained by Russian forces and Ukrainian civilians.

On Thursday, the regulator told Google to stop showing YouTube ads with “false political information” about Ukraine that aimed “to misinform the Russian audience” about current events, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Moscow in the past fined or restricted access to services that ignore its demands.

Google last year paid more than 32 million rubles (US$293,200 at the current exchange rate) in fines over content rule breaches.

The SPARK business database last year showed that Google’s 2020 turnover in Russia was 85.5 billion rubles.

In related news, Intel Corp and Airbnb Inc announced that they were pausing business in Russia and Belarus, joining a US tech freeze-out of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The US and European allies have imposed tough sanctions on Russia over the attack, with major corporations across a range of industries following suit by freezing business in the country.

Apple has halted all product sales in Russia and limited the use of Apple Pay, while Facebook and Microsoft have moved to curb the reach of Russian state-linked news outlets.

“Intel condemns the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and we have suspended all shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus,” the chipmaker said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by this war.”

Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky, who has added a Ukrainian flag to his Twitter profile, wrote on the platform that the company “is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus,” without giving further details.

The vacation rentals platform on Monday announced that it would offer free short-term stays for up to 100,000 people fleeing fighting in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive, about 1 million refugees have left the eastern European country, the UN said on Thursday.

Airbnb’s offer echoes aid extended by the firm to people escaping Afghanistan after the Taliban took over Kabul in August last year.

The California-based company also faced scrutiny over its presence in China in the past few weeks.

Research released earlier this week showed that Airbnb had hundreds of listings in Xinjiang and Tibet, two regions where China is accused of widespread human rights abuses.

Airbnb at the time told Agence France-Presse that it operates “where the US government allows us to” and has a “rigorous process ... to help ensure we follow applicable rules.”