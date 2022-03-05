The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Thursday said it would suspend business related to Russia and Belarus in a sign of the two countries’ deepening pariah status over the war in Ukraine.
The AIIB said in a statement that “in the best interests of the bank, management has decided that all activities relating to Russia and Belarus are on hold and under review.”
China, whose bilateral relationship with Russia has strengthened in the past few years, has thus far avoided criticizing Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Photo: AP
Beijing is the largest stakeholder in the multilateral institution — the brainchild of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) — with almost 27 percent voting power.
The bank was launched in 2016 to counter the West’s dominance of the World Bank and the IMF.
Russia is also among the AIIB’s founding members and holds about a 6 percent vote in its operations, the third-largest after China and India. It also holds a seat on the bank’s board of directors.
The AIIB said it was “actively monitoring the situation” in Ukraine and that management would do the “utmost to safeguard the financial integrity” of the group.
The Shanghai-based New Development Bank, established at about the same time and with similar goals as the AIIB, also said it has “put new transactions in Russia on hold.”
Financial institutions and businesses around the world are scrambling to distance themselves from Russia and Belarus — from which some of the forces involved in the Ukraine invasion were launched.
Disclosures on the AIIB Web site showed that it has so far approved two projects in Russia with financing of US$800 million, but only a small portion of its loan portfolio is in the country.
Two projects for Belarus have also been proposed in the fields of public health and transport.
“AIIB stands ready to extend financing flexibly and quickly and support members who have been adversely impacted by the war,” the bank said without giving further details.
While Russia and Belarus are members of the AIIB, Ukraine is not.
AIIB assets are dwarfed by those under the World Bank’s constituent institutions, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association.
The AIIB in September last year reported assets of about US$40 billion, while the two World Bank institutions’ assets amount to more than US$536 billion, their latest reports showed.
