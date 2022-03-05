Taiwanese life insurers would have to dispose of Russian bonds within six months should their ratings fall below investment grade, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Thursday.
Local life insurers at the end of January held NT$138.2 billion (US$4.92 billion) of Russian bonds, commission data showed.
“Life insurers are prohibited from investing in bonds below investment grade, so if the ratings of the Russian bonds they hold are downgraded to ‘junk’ grade or below, they must sell them within six months,” Insurance Bureau Director Tsai Huo-yen (蔡火炎) told a news conference.
The comment came as several international agencies have cut the credit ratings of Russian assets to below investment grade, citing default risks amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
S&P Global Ratings yesterday reduced the Russian central bank’s rating to “CCC-,” three steps above default rating.
It last week reduced its rating to “BB+,” which is below investment grade.
Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings also downgraded the credit ratings of Russian assets to “junk.”
Local life insurers are exposed to Russia through government bonds, as well as corporate bonds, which have in general seen their ratings slip less.
If life insurers find it difficult to sell the bonds at a price they deem satisfactory, they must submit a plan to the commission regarding how they are planning to dispose of them, Tsai added.
“As it is the first time that local life insurers have to sell bonds because of credit rating cuts amid sanctions on a single country, we will regulate their disposal [of Russian bonds] with some flexibility — we will not fine the insurance companies if they fail to sell the bonds in time,” Tsai said. “However, we will not allow them to increase investment in those bonds either.”
In the worst-case scenario of a total Russian default, the expected losses would not lead to any Taiwanese life insurer’s equity-to-assets ratio falling below the regulatory minimum of 3 percent, Tsai said, adding that the sectors’ exposure to Russia accounts for only 0.46 percent of all insurance assets.
In related news, domestic funds’ exposure to Russia totaled NT$26.9 billion at the end of last month, up 35 percent from NT$19.8 billion a month earlier, commission data showed.
Asset management companies should disclose to investors whether they are planning to adjust their investment in Russia, the Securities and Futures Bureau said.
The “snap” of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung Electronics Co, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream. As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a 10-fold increase in sales by 2026. Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
MARKET JITTERS: The 3.03 percent retreat of the financial and insurance subindex reflected the sector’s poor performance, despite little exposure to Ukraine and Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the bullish momentum in financial stocks, while the pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate increases and global supply chains adapting to the post-COVID-19 period is expected to continue to affect Taiwanese equities, Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd (安聯投信) said on Friday. “Concerns over default on Russian sovereign debt and expectations of a slower pace of Fed interest rate adjustments [in light of the Ukraine-Russia war] are unfavorable for the performance of financial stocks,” the company’s Taiwan equity research team said in a note. Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed that the main bourse’s financial and
TRADE CONCERNS: The Office of the US Trade Representative said the US and Taiwan should address issues such as copyright legislation, digital piracy and financial services The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has said that it plans to intensify its engagement with Taiwan to address outstanding trade concerns, while detailing its ongoing efforts to “realign” the US’ trade relationship with China. “The United States has a longstanding and vibrant trade relationship with Taiwan, a democratic ally and important trading partner in the region,” the USTR said in its 2022 Trade Policy Agenda and 2021 Annual Report, which was released on Tuesday. The US and Taiwan last year convened a key forum for bilateral trade talks — the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council — for