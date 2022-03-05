Russia rating cut may mandate sell-off

LIFE INSURER EXPOSURE: Even though ‘junk-rated’ bonds have to be disposed of within six month, the FSC said it might extend that period for Russian bonds

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Taiwanese life insurers would have to dispose of Russian bonds within six months should their ratings fall below investment grade, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Thursday.

Local life insurers at the end of January held NT$138.2 billion (US$4.92 billion) of Russian bonds, commission data showed.

“Life insurers are prohibited from investing in bonds below investment grade, so if the ratings of the Russian bonds they hold are downgraded to ‘junk’ grade or below, they must sell them within six months,” Insurance Bureau Director Tsai Huo-yen (蔡火炎) told a news conference.

The comment came as several international agencies have cut the credit ratings of Russian assets to below investment grade, citing default risks amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

S&P Global Ratings yesterday reduced the Russian central bank’s rating to “CCC-,” three steps above default rating.

It last week reduced its rating to “BB+,” which is below investment grade.

Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings also downgraded the credit ratings of Russian assets to “junk.”

Local life insurers are exposed to Russia through government bonds, as well as corporate bonds, which have in general seen their ratings slip less.

If life insurers find it difficult to sell the bonds at a price they deem satisfactory, they must submit a plan to the commission regarding how they are planning to dispose of them, Tsai added.

“As it is the first time that local life insurers have to sell bonds because of credit rating cuts amid sanctions on a single country, we will regulate their disposal [of Russian bonds] with some flexibility — we will not fine the insurance companies if they fail to sell the bonds in time,” Tsai said. “However, we will not allow them to increase investment in those bonds either.”

In the worst-case scenario of a total Russian default, the expected losses would not lead to any Taiwanese life insurer’s equity-to-assets ratio falling below the regulatory minimum of 3 percent, Tsai said, adding that the sectors’ exposure to Russia accounts for only 0.46 percent of all insurance assets.

In related news, domestic funds’ exposure to Russia totaled NT$26.9 billion at the end of last month, up 35 percent from NT$19.8 billion a month earlier, commission data showed.

Asset management companies should disclose to investors whether they are planning to adjust their investment in Russia, the Securities and Futures Bureau said.