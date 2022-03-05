PMI gains as demand picks up: CIER

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) last month gained 2.6 points to 58.8, as demand picked up for most sectors, despite a possible downward pull due to the Lunar New Year holiday, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) said yesterday.

A spike in new orders for electronics, optical devices and machinery allowed the new business subindex to overcome unfavorable seasonality with a six-point increase to 58.6, the Taipei-based think tank said.

“The latest survey showed that operating conditions remained healthy and should remain bright,” CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) said.

Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research researcher Chen Shin-hui, right, speaks at a meeting in Taipei yesterday discussing the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for last month. Photo: Wu Chi-lun, Taipei Times

Economic gauges in countries where the Lunar New Year is celebrated tend to falter in February due to fewer working days.

Taiwan had 15 working days last month.

PMI data aim to capture the pulse of the manufacturing industry, with values larger than 50 indicating expansion and values below 50 suggesting contraction.

The survey was conducted before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chang said, but added that he does not expect the war to affect the index as much as the COVID-19 pandemic did.

“While it is too early to pass judgement, there is no need to worry much,” he said, adding that companies have been maintaining sufficient inventories to avoid supply chain disruptions.

The subindex on inventory increased 1 point to 57.7, while clients’ inventory shed 0.5 points to 50.2, the survey showed.

The industrial output reading, which showed a contraction in January, bounced 9.7 points to 59.5, it said.

Manufacturers are not worried about a lack of new orders, but are more concerned about selling prices, inventory and profit margins, as inflationary pressures escalate, CIER researcher Chen Shin-hui (陳馨蕙) said.

The subindex on raw material prices increased 6.2 points to 82.8, the think tank said.

The measure on delivery time remained high at 61.7, despite retreating from 65.6 in January.

Cargo service providers have scheduled shipping rate increases to take effect in about two weeks, as port congestion is expected to exacerbate due to geopolitical conflicts.

Manufacturers are optimistic for the coming six months in light of a 5.4 point increase in the six-month business outlook to 65.1, Chang said.

Non-manufacturing firms shared a similar view, although they posted mixed results last month, the institute said, citing a separate survey.

The non-manufacturers’ index lost 2.3 points to 51.6, the PMI survey showed.

Property developers and brokers fared strong, as did educational facilities and communications companies, CIER said.

However, hotels, restaurants, and logistics and warehousing providers, as well as financial institutes, experienced a retreat in business, it added.

Service-focused sectors have adopted an optimistic outlook after Taiwan relaxed restrictions for foreign business travelers and is considering further easings, following trends in Western countries, Chang said.