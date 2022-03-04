AIRLINES
Lufthansa cuts losses
German carrier Lufthansa AG yesterday said that it cut its losses by two-thirds last year, but warned of uncertainty for the industry from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Europe’s largest airline group — which includes Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines — reported a net loss of 2.2 billion euros (US$2.4 billion), compared with a bottom-line loss of 6.7 billion euros a year earlier. Lufthansa said it expected business to improve this year, but warned that the rising cost of oil would create “additional burdens” for the group.
STOCK EXCHANGES
LSE increases dividend
London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE) increased its full-year dividend by 27 percent as the exchange issued an upbeat outlook for this year and said that the integration of Refinitiv was on track. The company proposed a final dividend of ￡0.95 a share, ahead of estimates, as the exchange reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of ￡3.3 billion (US$4.4 billion), it said in a statement yesterday. “We have produced a strong financial performance, have met or are ahead of all targets and have good momentum into 2022,” chief executive officer David Schwimmer said in the statement.
RETAILERS
Amazon to close bookstores
Amazon.com Inc is closing all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations, as the online retail behemoth reworks its physical footprint. The Seattle-based company on Wednesday said that the move, which affects 66 stores in the US and two in the UK, would enable it to concentrate its efforts on Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, its convenience concept called Amazon Go and its upcoming Amazon Style stores. Amazon Style, which is to sell fashion and accessories, is set to open in a southern California mall later this year.
TURKEY
Inflation hits 20-year high
The annual inflation rate last month hit a two-decade high, data from the Statistical Institute showed yesterday, amid a weakening currency and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s policies to cut interest rates. Consumer prices increased by 4.8 percent last month from the previous month and annual inflation reached 54.4 percent, the data showed. The rising cost of living has become a major source of public discontent in the nation as Erdogan seeks to win next year’s presidential election. The lira lost 44 percent of its value against the US dollar last year.
ENERGY
Oil producers hold firm
Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers on Wednesday agreed to hold firm on only gradually opening the taps, despite Russia’s assault on Ukraine sending prices spiraling. The 23-member OPEC+ group — at monthly back-to-back meetings that lasted less than an hour — stuck to a decision from last year for an output target of 400,000 barrels per day for next month as well. OPEC+ has so far resisted pressure from major oil consumers, such as the US, to open the taps more as some of its members, including Nigeria and Angola, struggle to meet quotas. Yesterday, Brent continued to storm higher, at one point hitting US$119.84 a barrel for the first time since early 2012. West Texas Intermediate touched US$116.57 for the first time since 2008.
MARKET JITTERS: The 3.03 percent retreat of the financial and insurance subindex reflected the sector’s poor performance, despite little exposure to Ukraine and Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the bullish momentum in financial stocks, while the pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate increases and global supply chains adapting to the post-COVID-19 period is expected to continue to affect Taiwanese equities, Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd (安聯投信) said on Friday. “Concerns over default on Russian sovereign debt and expectations of a slower pace of Fed interest rate adjustments [in light of the Ukraine-Russia war] are unfavorable for the performance of financial stocks,” the company’s Taiwan equity research team said in a note. Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed that the main bourse’s financial and
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
TRADE CONCERNS: The Office of the US Trade Representative said the US and Taiwan should address issues such as copyright legislation, digital piracy and financial services The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has said that it plans to intensify its engagement with Taiwan to address outstanding trade concerns, while detailing its ongoing efforts to “realign” the US’ trade relationship with China. “The United States has a longstanding and vibrant trade relationship with Taiwan, a democratic ally and important trading partner in the region,” the USTR said in its 2022 Trade Policy Agenda and 2021 Annual Report, which was released on Tuesday. The US and Taiwan last year convened a key forum for bilateral trade talks — the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council — for
The Jetsons are back and they are looking green. Electric flying taxis were the toast of the Singapore Airshow, which ended on Feb. 18. AirAsia and a unit of Embraer SA announced deals for nearly 200 of the futuristic vehicles, which have not made it beyond prototype stage yet. Such electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles have seen an explosion of interest in the past few years, with about US$12.8 billion invested in the field since 2010, McKinsey & Co data show. The promise of this booming sector is that they are selling something fundamentally different than the original VTOL aircraft: