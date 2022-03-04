World Business Quick Take

AIRLINES

Lufthansa cuts losses

German carrier Lufthansa AG yesterday said that it cut its losses by two-thirds last year, but warned of uncertainty for the industry from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Europe’s largest airline group — which includes Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines — reported a net loss of 2.2 billion euros (US$2.4 billion), compared with a bottom-line loss of 6.7 billion euros a year earlier. Lufthansa said it expected business to improve this year, but warned that the rising cost of oil would create “additional burdens” for the group.

STOCK EXCHANGES

LSE increases dividend

London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE) increased its full-year dividend by 27 percent as the exchange issued an upbeat outlook for this year and said that the integration of Refinitiv was on track. The company proposed a final dividend of ￡0.95 a share, ahead of estimates, as the exchange reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of ￡3.3 billion (US$4.4 billion), it said in a statement yesterday. “We have produced a strong financial performance, have met or are ahead of all targets and have good momentum into 2022,” chief executive officer David Schwimmer said in the statement.

RETAILERS

Amazon to close bookstores

Amazon.com Inc is closing all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations, as the online retail behemoth reworks its physical footprint. The Seattle-based company on Wednesday said that the move, which affects 66 stores in the US and two in the UK, would enable it to concentrate its efforts on Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, its convenience concept called Amazon Go and its upcoming Amazon Style stores. Amazon Style, which is to sell fashion and accessories, is set to open in a southern California mall later this year.

TURKEY

Inflation hits 20-year high

The annual inflation rate last month hit a two-decade high, data from the Statistical Institute showed yesterday, amid a weakening currency and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s policies to cut interest rates. Consumer prices increased by 4.8 percent last month from the previous month and annual inflation reached 54.4 percent, the data showed. The rising cost of living has become a major source of public discontent in the nation as Erdogan seeks to win next year’s presidential election. The lira lost 44 percent of its value against the US dollar last year.

ENERGY

Oil producers hold firm

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers on Wednesday agreed to hold firm on only gradually opening the taps, despite Russia’s assault on Ukraine sending prices spiraling. The 23-member OPEC+ group — at monthly back-to-back meetings that lasted less than an hour — stuck to a decision from last year for an output target of 400,000 barrels per day for next month as well. OPEC+ has so far resisted pressure from major oil consumers, such as the US, to open the taps more as some of its members, including Nigeria and Angola, struggle to meet quotas. Yesterday, Brent continued to storm higher, at one point hitting US$119.84 a barrel for the first time since early 2012. West Texas Intermediate touched US$116.57 for the first time since 2008.