MSCI Inc and FTSE Russell are cutting Russian equities from widely tracked indices, isolating the stocks from a large segment of the investment-fund industry.

An overwhelming majority of market participants see the Russian market as “uninvestable” and its securities will be removed from emerging markets indices effective Wednesday next week, MSCI said.

FTSE Russell is to delete Russia constituents listed on the Moscow Exchange at a zero value on Monday.

Russia’s links with global markets are getting cut with its foreign reserves frozen after it invaded Ukraine, while Moscow’s capital controls and a ban on foreigners selling securities locally have shut the exit for international investors.

“We can’t sell our Russian stocks,” said Russel Chesler, head of investments and capital markets at fund manager VanEck Associates Corp in Sydney. “Even last week our brokers wouldn’t sell them when the markets were open, and this will just deteriorate things further for investors.”

Meanwhile, Stoxx Ltd said that it would delete Russian firms from its indices following the sanctions from the EU, the UK and the US.

More than 60 constituents are to be deleted from its index universe at the close on March 18.

While Moscow has kept its stock market closed since Monday, foreign-listed shares in Russian companies plunged this week.

To support its market, the country on Tuesday announced that it would deploy up to US$10 billion from its sovereign wealth fund to buy up equities.

“Russian assets have become toxic, for a lack of better expression,” said Marek Drimal, a strategist covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Societe Generale SA in London. “Onshore markets are barricaded and basically uninvestable, while offshore markets have been hammered. The speed of events as they are happening is just mind-boggling.”

Russia’s credit rating was cut to “junk” by Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings as risks mount that international sanctions could undermine its capability and willingness to service debt.

Moody’s yesterday downgraded Russia’s long-term foreign debt rating to “B3” from “Baa3.”

It cited “heightened risk of disruption to sovereign debt repayment given the severe and coordinated sanctions, and significant concerns around Russia’s willingness to service its obligations.”

That came after Fitch on Wednesday lowered Russia six levels to “B” from “BBB” and placed the rating on negative watch, citing weakening external and public finances, slowing growth, elevated domestic and geopolitical risk, and the potential for further sanctions.

Sanctions have “heightened macro-financial stability risks” and represent a huge shock to Russia’s credit fundamentals, Fitch said in a statement.

FTSE Russell said that it is evaluating the impact of sanctions on the nation’s bonds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is reviewing the inclusion of some debt from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine in its indices, while Intercontinental Exchange Inc is to remove those issued by sanctioned Russian entities.

“Some funds may end up marking their book value for Russian assets as zero,” said Hiroshi Matsumoto, senior client portfolio manager at Pictet Asset Management (Japan) Ltd.

Once investors try to sell Russian bonds, they will “probably have close to no value and it’ll probably be the same for stocks,” Matsumoto said.

Russia’s removal from key equity gauges means other emerging markets might benefit from fresh inflows.

India and China could be beneficiaries, said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy Mizuho Bank Ltd in Singapore.