The impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the US economy is “highly uncertain,” and the US Federal Reserve would need to move with care to contain rising inflation and ensure the recovery continues, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
With US prices rising at their fastest pace in four decades and oil soaring to nearly US$113 a barrel on Wednesday due to the war, and the sanctions imposed on Moscow by Washington and Brussels, Powell said that policymakers are ready to raise interest rates to tamp down inflation.
However, the central bank would “proceed carefully,” he said, adding that he favors increasing the benchmark borrowing rate by a modest quarter-point at the Fed’s meeting later this month, although more aggressive moves are possible if inflation remains high.
Photo: AFP
He expressed confidence that central bankers can achieve a “soft landing” of the world’s largest economy.
“The near-term effects on the US economy of the invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war, the sanctions and of events to come, remain highly uncertain,” Powell said in his semiannual testimony to the US Congress. “We will be monitoring the situation closely.”
Some Fed officials have been calling for the policysetting Federal Open Market Committee to make more a aggressive increase of half a percentage point at the meeting on March 15 and 16.
However, in an unusually direct statement, Powell told lawmakers: “I’m inclined to propose and support a 25 basis point rate hike” for the first step in a series of increases.
Speaking before the US House of Representative’s Financial Services Committee, Powell said that if inflation accelerates or stays “persistently high,” policymakers “would be prepared to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings.”
The Fed’s preferred inflation index rose to 6.1 percent in the year ended in January, far above the 2 percent target, due in large part to rising costs for housing and vehicles.
This bout of inflation “is just nothing like anything we’ve experienced in decades,” Powell said, adding that supply chain bottlenecks “have been larger and longer lasting than anticipated.”
High inflation “imposes significant hardship” on Americans and the Fed would use all its tools to ensure that rising prices do not become entrenched, he said.
Powell, who is awaiting Senate confirmation for a second term as Fed chair, said that the central bank’s goal is to “promote a long expansion” to ensure all segments of society benefit from the growing economy.
Despite the challenges, “we all know what we need to do,” he said. “I think it’s more likely than not that we can achieve what we call a soft landing ... [and] get inflation back under control, without a recession.”
Even before the war in Ukraine, US businesses reported rising costs and problems finding enough workers to ramp up production and meet demand.
“The labor market is extremely tight,” Powell said, with unemployment at 4 percent.
The Fed’s “beige book” report released on Wednesday on economic conditions prior to Feb. 18 said that companies expect “additional price increases over the next several months” as they continue to pass higher costs on to consumers.
Setting policy in the current environment “requires a recognition that the economy evolves in unexpected ways,” Powell said. “We will need to be nimble in responding to incoming data and the evolving outlook.”
