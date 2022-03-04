Payment of carbon fees or taxes would not justify firms reporting lower greenhouse gas emissions, regardless of how much they contribute, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.
The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is planning a carbon pricing mechanism as part of the nation’s 2050 net-zero emissions target.
The EPA plans to charge the 287 top-emitting publicly listed firms in the first stage of its plan, but it has not finalized the list of companies.
Some environmentalists have said that companies might use such payments as justification to report reduced greenhouse gas emissions in their annual reports.
“We will not allow such deductions,” Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling (蔡麗玲) said. “How much the companies pay to the EPA should not affect the total emissions the companies disclose in their annual reports.”
If companies purchase Taiwan Renewable Energy Certificates, they might be permitted to subtract them from their emissions data, Tsai said.
The EPA would finalize the formula for calculating emissions, she said.
It is yet to be determined whether firms would be required to disclose total greenhouse gas emissions — which shows overall emissions — or emissions per unit of production — which shows emissions intensity, she said.
Steel and cement companies, as well as listed companies with paid-in capital of more than NT$10 billion (US$356.37 million), must from next year disclose their emissions in their annual reports, the commission said.
There are 163 firms that meet the criteria, Tsai said, adding that from next year, their headquarters need to disclose their emissions, and from 2025 the data must include all subsidiaries.
“Each situation is different — some companies emit more carbon from their headquarters, others have more at their subsidiaries,” she said.
“For example, if a company’s production is mainly based overseas, the subsidiaries would emit more greenhouse gases than the headquarters,” she said.
The commission last month held three public hearings that were attended by 150 companies, Tsai said.
Many firms expressed concerns about how emissions would be calculated and over the timeframes for disclosure, she said.
