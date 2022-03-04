FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) yesterday posted a loss of NT$29.31 million (US$1.04 million) for last year, although it has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$0.5 per share while predicting that the industry would recover this year.
Revenue fell to NT$1.45 billion from NT$1.83 billion in 2020, when the New Taipei City-based conglomerate posted net profit of NT$108.97 million.
Business greatly improved after the government lifted a ban on indoor dining in August last year and eased social distancing requirements after a COVID-19 alert, FDC said.
Photo: CNA
FDC last year suspended its flagship Fleur de Chine Hotel near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), as well as restaurant and banquet operations during the level 3 alert, leaving only takeout services unaffected.
The group in April shut down banquet property Gala de Chine’s (頤品大飯店) Sindian branch in New Taipei City to stem losses, shifting focus to its franchise and management businesses.
FDC said it hoped the adjustments would reduce risks, and allow it to boost its returns and cost-efficiency amid COVID-19 restrictions.
The company reported an operating loss of NT$54.91 million last year, compared with operating profit of NT$91.04 million a year earlier, as it endured a harder hit from the pandemic than in 2020.
It reported net losses per share of NT$0.38 for last year, compared with earnings per share of NT$1.44 a year earlier.
“The board proposed distributing NT$0.5 per share in cash dividends from its reserves to protect the interests of company shareholders,” it said.
While the Fleur de Chine Hotel reopened amid a rise in domestic tourism, the Palais de Chine Hotel (君品酒店) near Taipei Railway Station continued to suffer, given its reliance on international business travelers, the company said.
FDC said that it is optimistic after authorities shorted quarantine periods for inbound business travelers this month as the government considers loosening restrictions further soon.
Several European countries are shifting pandemic-control strategies to coexist with COVID-19, and have lifted travel bans and mask requirements, as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is causing mild or no symptoms in the vast majority of people who contract it.
International trends of lowering restrictions are favorable for Palais de Chine, FDC said, adding that it is to promote its banquet business through its “Collection” platform.
The addition of new banquet facilities in Taichung and Taoyuan are expected to bolster to the group’s revenue this year, it said.
