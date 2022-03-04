Manufacturing ‘green’ for the fourth month

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The climate monitor for Taiwan’s manufacturing sector flashed “green” for the fourth consecutive month in January, indicating stable growth as demand picked up amid an improving global economy even though selling prices slackened, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台經院) said yesterday.

The composite index for the manufacturing sector was 14.58, rising 0.85 points from December last year, with the readings for demand, inputs, costs and operating environment increasing, while selling prices weakened slightly, the Taipei-based institute said.

The institute uses a five-color system to assess economic activity, with red indicating overheating, yellow-red indicating fast growth, green representing stable growth, yellow-blue signaling sluggish growth and blue indicating contraction.

A crane moves a shipping container at the Port of Kaohsiung on Jan. 28. Photo: CNA

Demand made the most headway after many countries relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, allowing economic activity to resume, the institute said.

The development benefited local suppliers of electronics used in emerging technologies and digital transformation, it said, adding that high prices for raw materials supported Taiwanese vendors of metals, chemicals and plastic products.

That explained why exports, export orders and industrial output rose by double-digit percentage points, it said.

Manufacturers are generally positive about business in the next few months, even though the local bourse faltered in January amid concern that the US Federal Reserve is to aggressively tighten its monetary policy in the near term.

The money-printing programs of the Fed and the European Central Bank had boosted assets and prices for raw materials, but took inflation up with them.

Suppliers of electronics and livelihood goods reported steady business momentum in January, but makers of plastic products lost steam as demand for personal protective equipment declined, the institute said.

Business at automakers and auto parts manufacturers slipped, weighed down by lingering supply chain disruptions and shipping delays, it said.

Makers of base metal products continued to bask in demand from infrastructure projects in major economies, while capital equipment providers received a boost from capacity expansion among local semiconductor firms, it said.