The climate monitor for Taiwan’s manufacturing sector flashed “green” for the fourth consecutive month in January, indicating stable growth as demand picked up amid an improving global economy even though selling prices slackened, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台經院) said yesterday.
The composite index for the manufacturing sector was 14.58, rising 0.85 points from December last year, with the readings for demand, inputs, costs and operating environment increasing, while selling prices weakened slightly, the Taipei-based institute said.
The institute uses a five-color system to assess economic activity, with red indicating overheating, yellow-red indicating fast growth, green representing stable growth, yellow-blue signaling sluggish growth and blue indicating contraction.
Photo: CNA
Demand made the most headway after many countries relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, allowing economic activity to resume, the institute said.
The development benefited local suppliers of electronics used in emerging technologies and digital transformation, it said, adding that high prices for raw materials supported Taiwanese vendors of metals, chemicals and plastic products.
That explained why exports, export orders and industrial output rose by double-digit percentage points, it said.
Manufacturers are generally positive about business in the next few months, even though the local bourse faltered in January amid concern that the US Federal Reserve is to aggressively tighten its monetary policy in the near term.
The money-printing programs of the Fed and the European Central Bank had boosted assets and prices for raw materials, but took inflation up with them.
Suppliers of electronics and livelihood goods reported steady business momentum in January, but makers of plastic products lost steam as demand for personal protective equipment declined, the institute said.
Business at automakers and auto parts manufacturers slipped, weighed down by lingering supply chain disruptions and shipping delays, it said.
Makers of base metal products continued to bask in demand from infrastructure projects in major economies, while capital equipment providers received a boost from capacity expansion among local semiconductor firms, it said.
MARKET JITTERS: The 3.03 percent retreat of the financial and insurance subindex reflected the sector’s poor performance, despite little exposure to Ukraine and Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the bullish momentum in financial stocks, while the pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate increases and global supply chains adapting to the post-COVID-19 period is expected to continue to affect Taiwanese equities, Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd (安聯投信) said on Friday. “Concerns over default on Russian sovereign debt and expectations of a slower pace of Fed interest rate adjustments [in light of the Ukraine-Russia war] are unfavorable for the performance of financial stocks,” the company’s Taiwan equity research team said in a note. Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed that the main bourse’s financial and
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls. CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five. Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from
TRADE CONCERNS: The Office of the US Trade Representative said the US and Taiwan should address issues such as copyright legislation, digital piracy and financial services The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has said that it plans to intensify its engagement with Taiwan to address outstanding trade concerns, while detailing its ongoing efforts to “realign” the US’ trade relationship with China. “The United States has a longstanding and vibrant trade relationship with Taiwan, a democratic ally and important trading partner in the region,” the USTR said in its 2022 Trade Policy Agenda and 2021 Annual Report, which was released on Tuesday. The US and Taiwan last year convened a key forum for bilateral trade talks — the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council — for
The Jetsons are back and they are looking green. Electric flying taxis were the toast of the Singapore Airshow, which ended on Feb. 18. AirAsia and a unit of Embraer SA announced deals for nearly 200 of the futuristic vehicles, which have not made it beyond prototype stage yet. Such electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles have seen an explosion of interest in the past few years, with about US$12.8 billion invested in the field since 2010, McKinsey & Co data show. The promise of this booming sector is that they are selling something fundamentally different than the original VTOL aircraft: