World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Spending boosts economy

The economy in the fourth quarter of last year rebounded from a contraction resulting from fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers tapped sizeable savings to resume spending, highlighting underlying momentum heading into this year. The country’s GDP rose 3.4 percent from the third quarter, just shy of expectations for a 3.5 percent increase, Bureau of Statistics data showed yesterday. That took annual growth to 4.2 percent, more than double the pre-pandemic pace of about 2 percent and slightly higher than economists’ estimate of 4.1 percent. The rise in fourth-quarter GDP was driven by consumer spending, while exports detracted from growth, the data showed.

GERMANY

LNG terminal prioritized

Hydrogen company Tree Energy Solutions, backed by Belgian investor group AtlasInvest, yesterday said that it would build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the North Sea town of Wilhelmshaven, business daily Handelsblatt reported. Investors have committed 25 billion euros (US$27.69 billion) to the LNG terminal project by 2045 and the terminal is to go into operation in three years, Handelsblatt added. In the first few years, the terminal could bring up to 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the country. Last year, the country consumed about 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 38 percent of which came from Russia.

ENERGY

Nord Stream goes belly-up

Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG has gone belly-up after Germany halted the gas pipeline following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Berlin halted the project, built to bring Russian gas to Europe, as Moscow faced a barrage of Western sanctions. “Nord Stream became insolvent because of last week’s US sanctions,” Silvia Thalmann-Gut, economics director in the Swiss canton of Zug, where the company is based, told public broadcaster SRF. She said the regional authorities had on Tuesday been informed that the firm had filed for bankruptcy and its entire workforce of 106 people had been laid off.

RETAIL

Target plans rejuvenation

Target Corp this year is to invest up to US$5 billion in physical stores, remodels, new brands and expanding its online fulfillment as the discounter continues to drive sales growth and differentiate itself from rivals. The plans, announced on Tuesday at its annual investor meeting held in New York City, include opening 30 new stores, from midsize locations in dense suburban areas to small stores in cities such as Charleston, South Carolina. It also plans to remodel 200 of its existing stores, reaching more than half of its 1,900 stores this year. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based retailer also aims to launch brand partnerships, including opening 250 more Ulta Beauty shops in its stores, with plans to eventually operate 800 shops.

INSURANCE

Aviva continues overhaul

Aviva PLC said that it would return ￡4.75 billion (US$6.32 billion) to shareholders, and invest ￡500 million in growth and efficiency efforts in the coming year as it enters the next stage of its overhaul. The UK-based insurer and asset manager also said that it had acquired financial advice firm Succession Wealth for ￡385 million, as it reported full-year results yesterday. The results showed group adjusted operating profit of ￡2.27 billion, slightly below a Bloomberg-compiled analyst consensus of ￡2.33 billion.