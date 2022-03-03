AUSTRALIA
Spending boosts economy
The economy in the fourth quarter of last year rebounded from a contraction resulting from fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers tapped sizeable savings to resume spending, highlighting underlying momentum heading into this year. The country’s GDP rose 3.4 percent from the third quarter, just shy of expectations for a 3.5 percent increase, Bureau of Statistics data showed yesterday. That took annual growth to 4.2 percent, more than double the pre-pandemic pace of about 2 percent and slightly higher than economists’ estimate of 4.1 percent. The rise in fourth-quarter GDP was driven by consumer spending, while exports detracted from growth, the data showed.
GERMANY
LNG terminal prioritized
Hydrogen company Tree Energy Solutions, backed by Belgian investor group AtlasInvest, yesterday said that it would build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the North Sea town of Wilhelmshaven, business daily Handelsblatt reported. Investors have committed 25 billion euros (US$27.69 billion) to the LNG terminal project by 2045 and the terminal is to go into operation in three years, Handelsblatt added. In the first few years, the terminal could bring up to 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the country. Last year, the country consumed about 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 38 percent of which came from Russia.
ENERGY
Nord Stream goes belly-up
Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG has gone belly-up after Germany halted the gas pipeline following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Berlin halted the project, built to bring Russian gas to Europe, as Moscow faced a barrage of Western sanctions. “Nord Stream became insolvent because of last week’s US sanctions,” Silvia Thalmann-Gut, economics director in the Swiss canton of Zug, where the company is based, told public broadcaster SRF. She said the regional authorities had on Tuesday been informed that the firm had filed for bankruptcy and its entire workforce of 106 people had been laid off.
RETAIL
Target plans rejuvenation
Target Corp this year is to invest up to US$5 billion in physical stores, remodels, new brands and expanding its online fulfillment as the discounter continues to drive sales growth and differentiate itself from rivals. The plans, announced on Tuesday at its annual investor meeting held in New York City, include opening 30 new stores, from midsize locations in dense suburban areas to small stores in cities such as Charleston, South Carolina. It also plans to remodel 200 of its existing stores, reaching more than half of its 1,900 stores this year. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based retailer also aims to launch brand partnerships, including opening 250 more Ulta Beauty shops in its stores, with plans to eventually operate 800 shops.
INSURANCE
Aviva continues overhaul
Aviva PLC said that it would return ￡4.75 billion (US$6.32 billion) to shareholders, and invest ￡500 million in growth and efficiency efforts in the coming year as it enters the next stage of its overhaul. The UK-based insurer and asset manager also said that it had acquired financial advice firm Succession Wealth for ￡385 million, as it reported full-year results yesterday. The results showed group adjusted operating profit of ￡2.27 billion, slightly below a Bloomberg-compiled analyst consensus of ￡2.33 billion.
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
MEETING DEMAND: The chipmaker’s clients signed multiyear supply agreements to secure the increased capacity provided by the new fab from 2024, the company said United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, is to invest US$5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Singapore to make 22-nanometer chips, it said yesterday. The first phase of the investment would add 30,000 12-inch wafers per month to UMC’s capacity, with production expected to start in 2024, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a statement. The new facility would be built next to UMC’s other Singapore 12-inch fab, Fab12i. The new plant comes as chip supply remains tight due to demand from 5G applications, Internet-of-Things devices and vehicles. “The new fab is backed by clients who have signed multiyear
MARKET JITTERS: The 3.03 percent retreat of the financial and insurance subindex reflected the sector’s poor performance, despite little exposure to Ukraine and Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the bullish momentum in financial stocks, while the pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate increases and global supply chains adapting to the post-COVID-19 period is expected to continue to affect Taiwanese equities, Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd (安聯投信) said on Friday. “Concerns over default on Russian sovereign debt and expectations of a slower pace of Fed interest rate adjustments [in light of the Ukraine-Russia war] are unfavorable for the performance of financial stocks,” the company’s Taiwan equity research team said in a note. Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed that the main bourse’s financial and
Europe’s wind power trade association yesterday called for more permits to build new wind farms, which it said had been slowed by bottlenecks in granting permissions, despite growing demand for green power. “The lack of permitted projects is in many countries leading to a situation where the developers are bidding the lowest possible price into the auctions, and it’s very difficult to build turbines at those prices,” WindEurope chief executive Giles Dickson said. The EU has set a target to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 55 percent by 2030, which would mean renewable sources in its energy generation should increase to 40