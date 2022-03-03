China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that they would increase passenger flights at the end of this month or early next month thanks to rising demand and relaxed border controls.
CAL in a statement said that it first plans to increase weekly flights between Taiwan and China, raising the number of flights from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from five to six and flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Pudong airport from two to five.
Next month, the number of weekly flights from Taiwan to Singapore is to increase from one to two, CAL said, adding that it plans to offer one flight per week from Taiwan to Penang, Malaysia.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
For the Japanese market, CAL said that it would continue flying from Taoyuan airport to Narita International Airport and add two flights per week from Songshan airport to Tokyo International Airport starting in May.
The airline would also offer more flights to the North American and European markets from next month, it said, adding that flights to Vienna would resume next month, while a weekly flight to Vancouver, Canada, would begin in May and flights to New York City would resume in June.
CAL said that it also expects to offer weekly flights to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia, and a monthly flight to Auckland, New Zealand.
Overall, passenger capacity would increase in the second quarter, up 20 to 30 percent from the first quarter, CAL said.
EVA Air said that it plans to resume direct flights to Vienna, starting with a monthly flight, from next month, as well as a weekly flight to London.
Starting in May, EVA Air said it would increase flights between Taiwan and North America from 12 to 13 per week, while adding flights to Bangkok and Phnom Penh.
However, demand is not expected to soar immediately, even though some countries have relaxed their border controls, the airlines said.
