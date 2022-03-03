The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has said that it plans to intensify its engagement with Taiwan to address outstanding trade concerns, while detailing its ongoing efforts to “realign” the US’ trade relationship with China.
“The United States has a longstanding and vibrant trade relationship with Taiwan, a democratic ally and important trading partner in the region,” the USTR said in its 2022 Trade Policy Agenda and 2021 Annual Report, which was released on Tuesday.
The US and Taiwan last year convened a key forum for bilateral trade talks — the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council — for the first time since 2016, the USTR said in the report.
Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters
Through this engagement, the sides agreed to combat the use of exploited labor in global supply chains and to establish a working group under TIFA that is dedicated to labor issues, it said.
The US and Taiwan also committed to “intensify engagement” aimed at addressing outstanding trade concerns, including market access for US beef and pork, as well as US concerns in areas such as copyright legislation, digital piracy, financial services, and investment and regulatory transparency, it said.
The report also highlighted Taiwan’s decision last year to allow imports of US beef and beef products from cattle aged more than 30 months, following more than a decade of negotiations.
However, it did not mention Taiwan’s move to lift a ban on US pork products containing residues of the feed additive ractopamine, nor did it address hopes that the two sides might begin talks to establish a bilateral free-trade agreement.
The report said the US is in the process of “realigning” its economic and trade relationship with China, which as a “large, non-market economy” is “uniquely able to distort the marketplace through unfair, uncompetitive practices.”
The USTR said that the practices include China’s limiting of market access for imported goods and services, its restrictions on foreign manufacturers and service providers’ ability to operate in China, and its use of “often illicit” means to secure foreign intellectual property and technology.
By “unduly concentrating production of certain goods in China, these non-market policies and practices also undermine supply-chain resilience and harm consumers” by limiting competition, the report said.
While US President Joe Biden’s administration is “clear-eyed” about China’s trade and economic abuses, it is mindful that “rash response measures” could create vulnerabilities of their own, it said.
The US approach on the issue would remain “deliberative, with a focus on the long term,” it said.
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
MEETING DEMAND: The chipmaker’s clients signed multiyear supply agreements to secure the increased capacity provided by the new fab from 2024, the company said United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, is to invest US$5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Singapore to make 22-nanometer chips, it said yesterday. The first phase of the investment would add 30,000 12-inch wafers per month to UMC’s capacity, with production expected to start in 2024, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a statement. The new facility would be built next to UMC’s other Singapore 12-inch fab, Fab12i. The new plant comes as chip supply remains tight due to demand from 5G applications, Internet-of-Things devices and vehicles. “The new fab is backed by clients who have signed multiyear
MARKET JITTERS: The 3.03 percent retreat of the financial and insurance subindex reflected the sector’s poor performance, despite little exposure to Ukraine and Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the bullish momentum in financial stocks, while the pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate increases and global supply chains adapting to the post-COVID-19 period is expected to continue to affect Taiwanese equities, Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd (安聯投信) said on Friday. “Concerns over default on Russian sovereign debt and expectations of a slower pace of Fed interest rate adjustments [in light of the Ukraine-Russia war] are unfavorable for the performance of financial stocks,” the company’s Taiwan equity research team said in a note. Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed that the main bourse’s financial and
Europe’s wind power trade association yesterday called for more permits to build new wind farms, which it said had been slowed by bottlenecks in granting permissions, despite growing demand for green power. “The lack of permitted projects is in many countries leading to a situation where the developers are bidding the lowest possible price into the auctions, and it’s very difficult to build turbines at those prices,” WindEurope chief executive Giles Dickson said. The EU has set a target to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 55 percent by 2030, which would mean renewable sources in its energy generation should increase to 40