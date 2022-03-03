US prioritizes Taiwan trade concerns

TRADE CONCERNS: The Office of the US Trade Representative said the US and Taiwan should address issues such as copyright legislation, digital piracy and financial services

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has said that it plans to intensify its engagement with Taiwan to address outstanding trade concerns, while detailing its ongoing efforts to “realign” the US’ trade relationship with China.

“The United States has a longstanding and vibrant trade relationship with Taiwan, a democratic ally and important trading partner in the region,” the USTR said in its 2022 Trade Policy Agenda and 2021 Annual Report, which was released on Tuesday.

The US and Taiwan last year convened a key forum for bilateral trade talks — the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council — for the first time since 2016, the USTR said in the report.

The national flags of Taiwan and the US are displayed for a meeting between then-US representative Ed Royce and then-legislative speaker Su Chia-chyuan in Taipei on March 27, 2018. Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters

Through this engagement, the sides agreed to combat the use of exploited labor in global supply chains and to establish a working group under TIFA that is dedicated to labor issues, it said.

The US and Taiwan also committed to “intensify engagement” aimed at addressing outstanding trade concerns, including market access for US beef and pork, as well as US concerns in areas such as copyright legislation, digital piracy, financial services, and investment and regulatory transparency, it said.

The report also highlighted Taiwan’s decision last year to allow imports of US beef and beef products from cattle aged more than 30 months, following more than a decade of negotiations.

However, it did not mention Taiwan’s move to lift a ban on US pork products containing residues of the feed additive ractopamine, nor did it address hopes that the two sides might begin talks to establish a bilateral free-trade agreement.

The report said the US is in the process of “realigning” its economic and trade relationship with China, which as a “large, non-market economy” is “uniquely able to distort the marketplace through unfair, uncompetitive practices.”

The USTR said that the practices include China’s limiting of market access for imported goods and services, its restrictions on foreign manufacturers and service providers’ ability to operate in China, and its use of “often illicit” means to secure foreign intellectual property and technology.

By “unduly concentrating production of certain goods in China, these non-market policies and practices also undermine supply-chain resilience and harm consumers” by limiting competition, the report said.

While US President Joe Biden’s administration is “clear-eyed” about China’s trade and economic abuses, it is mindful that “rash response measures” could create vulnerabilities of their own, it said.

The US approach on the issue would remain “deliberative, with a focus on the long term,” it said.