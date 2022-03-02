PHARMACEUTICALS
Bayer returns to profit
German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer AG yesterday said that it was back in the black last year, thanks primarily to a strong performance of its agrochemicals division. Bayer said in a statement that it booked a net profit of 1 billion euros (US$1.12 billion) last year, compared with a loss of 10.5 billion euros in 2020. The maker of Aspirin said it also returned to profit at an underlying or operating level, with earnings before interest and taxes showing a profit of 3.3 billion euros.
FASHION
Zalando expects slower sales
Zalando SE, Europe’s biggest online fashion retailer, expects sales growth to decelerate this year as the boom in e-commerce slows down. The Berlin-based company signaled that revenue might miss analysts’ estimates for this year, predicting sales of 11.6 billion euros to 12.3 billion euros. Zalando’s revenue last year jumped 30 percent to 10.4 billion euros, benefiting from a rise in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers confined to their homes shopped online.
GAMING
Macau casinos recovering
Macau casinos are showing tentative signs of a recovery from an extended slowdown, with gaming revenue rising 6.1 percent last month from a year earlier as tourists flocked to the Chinese territory during the Lunar New Year holiday. Gross gaming revenue was 7.76 billion patacas (US$964 million), the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said. The results slightly trailed the median analyst estimate of a 7 percent year-on-year increase. Revenue rose 22 percent from the previous month.
SHIPPING
‘World Dream’ on last trip
Singapore is to lose one of the two ships offering cruise-to-nowhere trips from the city-state, after Genting Hong Kong Ltd’s (雲頂香港) Dream Cruises said it no longer has the financial capacity to keep the service going, the Straits Times reported. World Dream is to cease operations today after its final trip, the report said, citing a statement from Genting Hong Kong. The parent company, which had been operating cruises to nowhere in Hong Kong and Singapore, in January filed a petition to wind up its operations.
AUSTRALIA
Central bank keeps rate
The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday said it would remain “patient” as it assesses risks stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting jolt to energy prices. The central bank — as expected — kept its cash rate at a record-low 0.1 percent, Governor Philip Lowe said in a post-meeting statement. “The war in Ukraine is a major new source of uncertainty,” Lowe said. “Inflation in parts of the world has increased sharply due to large increases in energy prices and disruptions to supply chains at a time of strong demand.”
ENERGY
Oxy to buy back bonds
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Oxy) is buying back US$2.5 billion of its bonds as the junk-rated company seeks to cut debt after reporting better-than-expected earnings amid rising crude prices. The oil producer on Monday launched a tender offer to repurchase 15 tranches of notes with maturities ranging from next year to 2049. Houston-based Occidental is focused on cutting debt and regaining its investment-grade status in the medium term, chief executive Vicki Hollub said.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
MEETING DEMAND: The chipmaker’s clients signed multiyear supply agreements to secure the increased capacity provided by the new fab from 2024, the company said United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, is to invest US$5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Singapore to make 22-nanometer chips, it said yesterday. The first phase of the investment would add 30,000 12-inch wafers per month to UMC’s capacity, with production expected to start in 2024, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a statement. The new facility would be built next to UMC’s other Singapore 12-inch fab, Fab12i. The new plant comes as chip supply remains tight due to demand from 5G applications, Internet-of-Things devices and vehicles. “The new fab is backed by clients who have signed multiyear
MARKET JITTERS: The 3.03 percent retreat of the financial and insurance subindex reflected the sector’s poor performance, despite little exposure to Ukraine and Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the bullish momentum in financial stocks, while the pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate increases and global supply chains adapting to the post-COVID-19 period is expected to continue to affect Taiwanese equities, Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd (安聯投信) said on Friday. “Concerns over default on Russian sovereign debt and expectations of a slower pace of Fed interest rate adjustments [in light of the Ukraine-Russia war] are unfavorable for the performance of financial stocks,” the company’s Taiwan equity research team said in a note. Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed that the main bourse’s financial and