World Business Quick Take

Agencies





PHARMACEUTICALS

Bayer returns to profit

German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer AG yesterday said that it was back in the black last year, thanks primarily to a strong performance of its agrochemicals division. Bayer said in a statement that it booked a net profit of 1 billion euros (US$1.12 billion) last year, compared with a loss of 10.5 billion euros in 2020. The maker of Aspirin said it also returned to profit at an underlying or operating level, with earnings before interest and taxes showing a profit of 3.3 billion euros.

FASHION

Zalando expects slower sales

Zalando SE, Europe’s biggest online fashion retailer, expects sales growth to decelerate this year as the boom in e-commerce slows down. The Berlin-based company signaled that revenue might miss analysts’ estimates for this year, predicting sales of 11.6 billion euros to 12.3 billion euros. Zalando’s revenue last year jumped 30 percent to 10.4 billion euros, benefiting from a rise in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers confined to their homes shopped online.

GAMING

Macau casinos recovering

Macau casinos are showing tentative signs of a recovery from an extended slowdown, with gaming revenue rising 6.1 percent last month from a year earlier as tourists flocked to the Chinese territory during the Lunar New Year holiday. Gross gaming revenue was 7.76 billion patacas (US$964 million), the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said. The results slightly trailed the median analyst estimate of a 7 percent year-on-year increase. Revenue rose 22 percent from the previous month.

SHIPPING

‘World Dream’ on last trip

Singapore is to lose one of the two ships offering cruise-to-nowhere trips from the city-state, after Genting Hong Kong Ltd’s (雲頂香港) Dream Cruises said it no longer has the financial capacity to keep the service going, the Straits Times reported. World Dream is to cease operations today after its final trip, the report said, citing a statement from Genting Hong Kong. The parent company, which had been operating cruises to nowhere in Hong Kong and Singapore, in January filed a petition to wind up its operations.

AUSTRALIA

Central bank keeps rate

The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday said it would remain “patient” as it assesses risks stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting jolt to energy prices. The central bank — as expected — kept its cash rate at a record-low 0.1 percent, Governor Philip Lowe said in a post-meeting statement. “The war in Ukraine is a major new source of uncertainty,” Lowe said. “Inflation in parts of the world has increased sharply due to large increases in energy prices and disruptions to supply chains at a time of strong demand.”

ENERGY

Oxy to buy back bonds

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Oxy) is buying back US$2.5 billion of its bonds as the junk-rated company seeks to cut debt after reporting better-than-expected earnings amid rising crude prices. The oil producer on Monday launched a tender offer to repurchase 15 tranches of notes with maturities ranging from next year to 2049. Houston-based Occidental is focused on cutting debt and regaining its investment-grade status in the medium term, chief executive Vicki Hollub said.